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Duliajan Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Rameswar Teli wins over INC’s Dhruba Gogoi with 71467 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:52 IST
Duliajan Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Duliajan Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:52 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Rameswar Teli wins over INC’s Dhruba Gogoi with 71467 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Duliajan are in. BJP’s Rameswar Teli has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Dhruba Gogoi by a margin of 10459 votes
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:30 PM(6 months ago)
Rameswar Teli behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Duliajan, Rameswar Teli of BJP is struggling as Dhruba Gogoi of INC holds a significant lead of 10066 votes, with counting still underway.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Duliajan, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Duliajan, where BJP’s Rameswar Teli is currently leading with 64846 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Dhruba Gogoi, who has secured 55712 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Duliajan Election Result: Rameswar Teli leads in Duliajan, Dhruba Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Duliajan results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rameswar Teli polling 64846 votes, while INC’s Dhruba Gogoi trails with 55712 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Duliajan, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Duliajan, where BJP’s Rameswar Teli is currently leading with 64846 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Dhruba Gogoi, who has secured 55712 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Duliajan Election Result: Rameswar Teli leads in Duliajan, Dhruba Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Duliajan results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rameswar Teli polling 64846 votes, while INC’s Dhruba Gogoi trails with 55712 votes
2:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rameswar Teli leading over INC's Dhruba Gogoi by 9134 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Duliajan? Current counting trends favour Rameswar Teli of BJP. Rameswar Teli has polled 64846 votes so far and is currently leading over Dhruba Gogoi of INC,who has polled 55712 votes.
2:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rameswar Teli leading ahead of INC's Dhruba Gogoi by 8606 votes
Posted by :-Rameswar Teli of BJP is currently leading in Duliajan. Dhruba Gogoi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 8606 votes between the two candidates.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Duliajan Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Duliajan here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Duliajan Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Duliajan Election Result: Rameswar Teli ahead in Duliajan, Dhruba Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Duliajan show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rameswar Teli securing 51254 votes. INC’s Dhruba Gogoi is currently trailing with 42783 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Duliajan Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Duliajan Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rameswar Teli leading ahead of INC's Dhruba Gogoi by 8471 votes
Posted by :-Rameswar Teli of BJP is currently leading in Duliajan. Dhruba Gogoi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 8471 votes between the two candidates.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Duliajan Election Result: Rameswar Teli leads in Duliajan, Dhruba Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Duliajan results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rameswar Teli polling 44647 votes, while INC’s Dhruba Gogoi trails with 37044 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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