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Margherita Election Result 2026 Highlights: Bhaskar Sharma of BJP Secures Victory in Margherita with 86349 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:56 IST
Margherita Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Margherita Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bhaskar Sharma of BJP Secures Victory in Margherita with 86349 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Margherita has concluded, with Bhaskar Sharma of BJP winning the seat after securing 86349 votes.
4:27 PM(6 months ago)
Bhaskar Sharma of BJP Secures Victory in Margherita with 85486 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Margherita has concluded, with Bhaskar Sharma of BJP winning the seat after securing 85486 votes.
4:20 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhaskar Sharma secures comfortable lead with 85486
Posted by :-Counting underway in Margherita, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Bhaskar Sharma currently. Bhaskar Sharma has a comfortable lead of 54788 votes over RD candidate Rahul Chetry right now.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Margherita, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Margherita, where BJP’s Bhaskar Sharma is currently leading with 66040 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Rahul Chetry, who has secured 24380 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Margherita Election Result: Bhaskar Sharma leads in Margherita, Rahul Chetry trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Margherita results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhaskar Sharma polling 66040 votes, while RD’s Rahul Chetry trails with 24380 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Margherita, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Margherita, where BJP’s Bhaskar Sharma is currently leading with 66040 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Rahul Chetry, who has secured 24380 votes
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhaskar Sharma inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Margherita, BJP’s Bhaskar Sharma appears on track for a win against RD’s Rahul Chetry. With counting ongoing, Bhaskar Sharma currently holds a strong lead of 41660 votes over Rahul Chetry.
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Margherita Election Result: Bhaskar Sharma leads in Margherita, Rahul Chetry trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Margherita results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhaskar Sharma polling 51887 votes, while RD’s Rahul Chetry trails with 21557 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Margherita Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Margherita here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Margherita Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Margherita Election Result: Bhaskar Sharma ahead in Margherita, Rahul Chetry behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Margherita show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhaskar Sharma securing 51887 votes. RD’s Rahul Chetry is currently trailing with 21557 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Margherita Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Margherita Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Bhaskar Sharma behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Margherita, Bhaskar Sharma of BJP is struggling as Rahul Chetry of RD holds a significant lead of 30330 votes, with counting still underway.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Margherita Election Result: Bhaskar Sharma leads in Margherita, Rahul Chetry trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Margherita results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhaskar Sharma polling 51887 votes, while RD’s Rahul Chetry trails with 21557 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Margherita, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Margherita, where BJP’s Bhaskar Sharma is currently leading with 25984 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Rahul Chetry, who has secured 11843 votes
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Margherita Election Result: Bhaskar Sharma ahead in Margherita, Rahul Chetry behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Margherita show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhaskar Sharma securing 25984 votes. RD’s Rahul Chetry is currently trailing with 11843 votes
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