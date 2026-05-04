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Doom Dooma Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Doom Dooma Seat as Rupesh Gowala Wins with 86009 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:55 IST
Doom Dooma Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Doom Dooma Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:55 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Doom Dooma Seat as Rupesh Gowala Wins with 86009 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Doom Dooma seat. BJP's Rupesh Gowala has won from the seat, having polled 86009.
2:42 PM(6 months ago)
Rupesh Gowala of BJP Defeats Durga Bhumij of INC by 50757 Votes
Posted by :-The Doom Dooma assembly election results are in. BJP’s Rupesh Gowala has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Durga Bhumij. Rupesh Gowala secured 79266 votes, while Durga Bhumij managed 28509 votes
2:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupesh Gowala maintains lead of 79266 votes over INC's Durga Bhumij
Posted by :-BJP's Rupesh Gowala has maintained their lead in Doom Dooma. Currently, Rupesh Gowala has polled 79266 votes and is leading over INC candidate Durga Bhumij, who has polled 28509 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Doom Dooma Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Doom Dooma here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Doom Dooma Assembly election results 2026 here
1:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupesh Gowala maintains lead of 69175 votes over INC's Durga Bhumij
Posted by :-BJP's Rupesh Gowala has maintained their lead in Doom Dooma. Currently, Rupesh Gowala has polled 69175 votes and is leading over INC candidate Durga Bhumij, who has polled 25269 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Doom Dooma Election Result: Rupesh Gowala ahead in Doom Dooma, Durga Bhumij behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Doom Dooma show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rupesh Gowala securing 69175 votes. INC’s Durga Bhumij is currently trailing with 25269 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Doom Dooma Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Doom Dooma Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Doom Dooma Election Result: Rupesh Gowala leads in Doom Dooma, Durga Bhumij trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Doom Dooma results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rupesh Gowala polling 55195 votes, while INC’s Durga Bhumij trails with 20237 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupesh Gowala inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Doom Dooma, BJP’s Rupesh Gowala appears on track for a win against INC’s Durga Bhumij. With counting ongoing, Rupesh Gowala currently holds a strong lead of 34958 votes over Durga Bhumij.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Doom Dooma, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Doom Dooma, where BJP’s Rupesh Gowala is currently leading with 45489 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Durga Bhumij, who has secured 17208 votes
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Doom Dooma Election Result: Rupesh Gowala ahead in Doom Dooma, Durga Bhumij behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Doom Dooma show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rupesh Gowala securing 45489 votes. INC’s Durga Bhumij is currently trailing with 17208 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Doom Dooma Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Doom Dooma Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupesh Gowala maintains lead of 45489 votes over INC's Durga Bhumij
Posted by :-BJP's Rupesh Gowala has maintained their lead in Doom Dooma. Currently, Rupesh Gowala has polled 45489 votes and is leading over INC candidate Durga Bhumij, who has polled 17208 votes.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Doom Dooma, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Doom Dooma, where BJP’s Rupesh Gowala is currently leading with 30995 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Durga Bhumij, who has secured 12105 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:50 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupesh Gowala leading ahead of INC's Durga Bhumij by 18890 votes
Posted by :-Rupesh Gowala of BJP is currently leading in Doom Dooma. Durga Bhumij of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 18890 votes between the two candidates.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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