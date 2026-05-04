Doom Dooma Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Doom Dooma Seat as Rupesh Gowala Wins with 86009 Votes

2:40 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Rupesh Gowala maintains lead of 79266 votes over INC's Durga Bhumij

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BJP's Rupesh Gowala has maintained their lead in Doom Dooma. Currently, Rupesh Gowala has polled 79266 votes and is leading over INC candidate Durga Bhumij, who has polled 28509 votes.