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Rongonadi Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Rongonadi Seat as Rishiraj Hazarika Wins with 82493 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:55 IST
Rongonadi Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Rongonadi Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:55 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Rongonadi Seat as Rishiraj Hazarika Wins with 82493 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Rongonadi seat. BJP's Rishiraj Hazarika has won from the seat, having polled 82493.
2:44 PM(6 months ago)
Rishiraj Hazarika of BJP Defeats Jayanta Khaund of INC by 24294 Votes
Posted by :-The Rongonadi assembly election results are in. BJP’s Rishiraj Hazarika has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Jayanta Khaund. Rishiraj Hazarika secured 59612 votes, while Jayanta Khaund managed 35318 votes
2:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rishiraj Hazarika leading ahead of INC's Jayanta Khaund by 21398 votes
Posted by :-Rishiraj Hazarika of BJP is currently leading in Rongonadi. Jayanta Khaund of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 21398 votes between the two candidates.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Rongonadi Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Rongonadi here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Rongonadi Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rongonadi Election Result: Rishiraj Hazarika ahead in Rongonadi, Jayanta Khaund behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Rongonadi show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rishiraj Hazarika securing 43784 votes. INC’s Jayanta Khaund is currently trailing with 23513 votes
1:46 PM(6 months ago)
Rishiraj Hazarika behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Rongonadi, Rishiraj Hazarika of BJP is struggling as Jayanta Khaund of INC holds a significant lead of 20271 votes, with counting still underway.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Rongonadi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Rongonadi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Rongonadi Election Result: Rishiraj Hazarika leads in Rongonadi, Jayanta Khaund trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rongonadi results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rishiraj Hazarika polling 39446 votes, while INC’s Jayanta Khaund trails with 19314 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rongonadi, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rongonadi, where BJP’s Rishiraj Hazarika is currently leading with 39446 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Jayanta Khaund, who has secured 19314 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rishiraj Hazarika leading over INC's Jayanta Khaund by 20132 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Rongonadi? Current counting trends favour Rishiraj Hazarika of BJP. Rishiraj Hazarika has polled 39446 votes so far and is currently leading over Jayanta Khaund of INC,who has polled 19314 votes.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rongonadi Election Result: Rishiraj Hazarika ahead in Rongonadi, Jayanta Khaund behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Rongonadi show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rishiraj Hazarika securing 34636 votes. INC’s Jayanta Khaund is currently trailing with 15592 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Rongonadi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Rongonadi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:38 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rishiraj Hazarika inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Rongonadi, BJP’s Rishiraj Hazarika appears on track for a win against INC’s Jayanta Khaund. With counting ongoing, Rishiraj Hazarika currently holds a strong lead of 19044 votes over Jayanta Khaund.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rongonadi, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rongonadi, where BJP’s Rishiraj Hazarika is currently leading with 28884 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Jayanta Khaund, who has secured 13143 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:46 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rishiraj Hazarika maintains lead of 28884 votes over INC's Jayanta Khaund
Posted by :-BJP's Rishiraj Hazarika has maintained their lead in Rongonadi. Currently, Rishiraj Hazarika has polled 28884 votes and is leading over INC candidate Jayanta Khaund, who has polled 13143 votes.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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