Rongonadi Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Rongonadi Seat as Rishiraj Hazarika Wins with 82493 Votes

2:34 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Rishiraj Hazarika leading ahead of INC's Jayanta Khaund by 21398 votes

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Rishiraj Hazarika of BJP is currently leading in Rongonadi. Jayanta Khaund of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 21398 votes between the two candidates.