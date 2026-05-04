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Dhemaji Election Result 2026 Highlights: Ranoj Pegu of BJP Secures Victory in Dhemaji with 83649 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 13:46 IST
Dhemaji Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dhemaji Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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1:46 PM(6 months ago)
Ranoj Pegu of BJP Secures Victory in Dhemaji with 83649 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Dhemaji has concluded, with Ranoj Pegu of BJP winning the seat after securing 83649 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dhemaji Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dhemaji Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dhemaji Election Result: Ranoj Pegu leads in Dhemaji, Sailen Sonowal trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhemaji results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ranoj Pegu polling 76858 votes, while INC’s Sailen Sonowal trails with 47928 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ranoj Pegu inches towards victory with 76858 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Sailen Sonowal, who is currently in second place in Dhemaji. BJP's Ranoj Pegu is currently in first place with a massive lead of 28930 votes over Sailen Sonowal.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dhemaji, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhemaji, where BJP’s Ranoj Pegu is currently leading with 68041 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sailen Sonowal, who has secured 40582 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Dhemaji Election Result: Ranoj Pegu ahead in Dhemaji, Sailen Sonowal behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dhemaji show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Ranoj Pegu securing 68041 votes. INC’s Sailen Sonowal is currently trailing with 40582 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Dhemaji Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dhemaji Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:44 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ranoj Pegu leading over INC's Sailen Sonowal by 27459 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Dhemaji? Current counting trends favour Ranoj Pegu of BJP. Ranoj Pegu has polled 68041 votes so far and is currently leading over Sailen Sonowal of INC,who has polled 40582 votes.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dhemaji, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhemaji, where BJP’s Ranoj Pegu is currently leading with 54019 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sailen Sonowal, who has secured 30641 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
12:00 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ranoj Pegu inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Dhemaji, BJP’s Ranoj Pegu appears on track for a win against INC’s Sailen Sonowal. With counting ongoing, Ranoj Pegu currently holds a strong lead of 23378 votes over Sailen Sonowal.
11:49 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ranoj Pegu secures comfortable lead with 48949
Posted by :-Counting underway in Dhemaji, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu currently. Ranoj Pegu has a comfortable lead of 20855 votes over INC candidate Sailen Sonowal right now.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:26 AM(6 months ago)
Dhemaji Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dhemaji Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:22 AM(6 months ago)
Dhemaji Election Result: Ranoj Pegu ahead in Dhemaji, Sailen Sonowal behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dhemaji show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Ranoj Pegu securing 12627 votes. INC’s Sailen Sonowal is currently trailing with 6104 votes
10:57 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
10:56 AM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dhemaji, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhemaji, where BJP’s Ranoj Pegu is currently leading with 12627 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sailen Sonowal, who has secured 6104 votes
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