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Khumtai Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Khumtai Seat as Mrinal Saikia Wins with 91127 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:56 IST
Khumtai Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Khumtai Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:56 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Khumtai Seat as Mrinal Saikia Wins with 91127 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Khumtai seat. BJP's Mrinal Saikia has won from the seat, having polled 91127.
1:31 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Khumtai Seat as Mrinal Saikia Wins with 63148 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Khumtai seat. BJP's Mrinal Saikia has won from the seat, having polled 63148.
1:28 PM(6 months ago)
Mrinal Saikia behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Khumtai, Mrinal Saikia of BJP is struggling as Roselina Tirkey of INC holds a significant lead of 42288 votes, with counting still underway.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Khumtai Election Result: Mrinal Saikia leads in Khumtai, Roselina Tirkey trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Khumtai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Mrinal Saikia polling 57745 votes, while INC’s Roselina Tirkey trails with 19280 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
Roselina Tirkey Falls Behind in Khumtai Election Race
Posted by :-Roselina Tirkey right now is trailing from the Khumtai. Roselina Tirkey has polled 19280 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Mrinal Saikia, who has polled 57745 votes.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Khumtai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Khumtai, where BJP’s Mrinal Saikia is currently leading with 52992 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Roselina Tirkey, who has secured 17611 votes
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Khumtai Election Result: Mrinal Saikia ahead in Khumtai, Roselina Tirkey behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Khumtai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Mrinal Saikia securing 52992 votes. INC’s Roselina Tirkey is currently trailing with 17611 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Khumtai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Khumtai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mrinal Saikia inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Khumtai, BJP’s Mrinal Saikia appears on track for a win against INC’s Roselina Tirkey. With counting ongoing, Mrinal Saikia currently holds a strong lead of 35381 votes over Roselina Tirkey.
12:22 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mrinal Saikia inches towards victory with 46642 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Roselina Tirkey, who is currently in second place in Khumtai. BJP's Mrinal Saikia is currently in first place with a massive lead of 30810 votes over Roselina Tirkey.
12:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mrinal Saikia inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Khumtai, BJP’s Mrinal Saikia appears on track for a win against INC’s Roselina Tirkey. With counting ongoing, Mrinal Saikia currently holds a strong lead of 26914 votes over Roselina Tirkey.
12:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mrinal Saikia maintains lead of 34825 votes over INC's Roselina Tirkey
Posted by :-BJP's Mrinal Saikia has maintained their lead in Khumtai. Currently, Mrinal Saikia has polled 34825 votes and is leading over INC candidate Roselina Tirkey, who has polled 12363 votes.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Khumtai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Khumtai, where BJP’s Mrinal Saikia is currently leading with 34825 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Roselina Tirkey, who has secured 12363 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:49 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mrinal Saikia maintains lead of 34825 votes over INC's Roselina Tirkey
Posted by :-BJP's Mrinal Saikia has maintained their lead in Khumtai. Currently, Mrinal Saikia has polled 34825 votes and is leading over INC candidate Roselina Tirkey, who has polled 12363 votes.
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Khumtai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Khumtai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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