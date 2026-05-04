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Demow Election Result 2026 Highlights: Susanta Borgohain of BJP Defeats Ajoy Kumar Gogoi of INC by 33528 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:58 IST
Demow Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Demow Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:58 PM(6 months ago)
Susanta Borgohain of BJP Defeats Ajoy Kumar Gogoi of INC by 33528 Votes
Posted by :-The Demow assembly election results are in. BJP’s Susanta Borgohain has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Ajoy Kumar Gogoi. Susanta Borgohain secured 89681 votes, while Ajoy Kumar Gogoi managed 56153 votes
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
Susanta Borgohain of BJP Secures Victory in Demow with 65516 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Demow has concluded, with Susanta Borgohain of BJP winning the seat after securing 65516 votes.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Demow, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Demow, where BJP’s Susanta Borgohain is currently leading with 65516 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, who has secured 38498 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Demow Election Result: Susanta Borgohain leads in Demow, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Demow results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Susanta Borgohain polling 65516 votes, while INC’s Ajoy Kumar Gogoi trails with 38498 votes
2:53 PM(6 months ago)
Susanta Borgohain behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Demow, Susanta Borgohain of BJP is struggling as Ajoy Kumar Gogoi of INC holds a significant lead of 27018 votes, with counting still underway.
2:16 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Susanta Borgohain inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Demow, BJP’s Susanta Borgohain appears on track for a win against INC’s Ajoy Kumar Gogoi. With counting ongoing, Susanta Borgohain currently holds a strong lead of 23213 votes over Ajoy Kumar Gogoi.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Demow Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Demow here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Demow Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Demow Election Result: Susanta Borgohain ahead in Demow, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Demow show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Susanta Borgohain securing 49814 votes. INC’s Ajoy Kumar Gogoi is currently trailing with 27495 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Demow Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Demow Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:28 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Susanta Borgohain inches towards victory with 49814 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Demow. BJP's Susanta Borgohain is currently in first place with a massive lead of 22319 votes over Ajoy Kumar Gogoi.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Demow Election Result: Susanta Borgohain leads in Demow, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Demow results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Susanta Borgohain polling 43361 votes, while INC’s Ajoy Kumar Gogoi trails with 24654 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Demow, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Demow, where BJP’s Susanta Borgohain is currently leading with 43361 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, who has secured 24654 votes
1:04 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Susanta Borgohain inches towards victory with 43361 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Demow. BJP's Susanta Borgohain is currently in first place with a massive lead of 18707 votes over Ajoy Kumar Gogoi.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Demow Election Result: Susanta Borgohain ahead in Demow, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Demow show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Susanta Borgohain securing 37905 votes. INC’s Ajoy Kumar Gogoi is currently trailing with 21087 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Demow Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Demow Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:21 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Susanta Borgohain maintains lead of 37905 votes over INC's Ajoy Kumar Gogoi
Posted by :-BJP's Susanta Borgohain has maintained their lead in Demow. Currently, Susanta Borgohain has polled 37905 votes and is leading over INC candidate Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, who has polled 21087 votes.
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