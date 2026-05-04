Jorhat Election Result 2026 Highlights: Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP Defeats Gaurav Gogoi of INC by 23182 Votes

12:09 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami leading ahead of INC's Gaurav Gogoi by 13160 votes

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Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP is currently leading in Jorhat. Gaurav Gogoi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 13160 votes between the two candidates.