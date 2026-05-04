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Jorhat Election Result 2026 Highlights: Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP Defeats Gaurav Gogoi of INC by 23182 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:57 IST
Jorhat Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Jorhat Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:57 PM(6 months ago)
Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP Defeats Gaurav Gogoi of INC by 23182 Votes
Posted by :-The Jorhat assembly election results are in. BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Gaurav Gogoi. Hitendra Nath Goswami secured 69439 votes, while Gaurav Gogoi managed 46257 votes
1:16 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Jorhat Seat as Hitendra Nath Goswami Wins with 59113 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Jorhat seat. BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami has won from the seat, having polled 59113.
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami secures comfortable lead with 59113
Posted by :-Counting underway in Jorhat, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami currently. Hitendra Nath Goswami has a comfortable lead of 19619 votes over INC candidate Gaurav Gogoi right now.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jorhat, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jorhat, where BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami is currently leading with 53640 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Gaurav Gogoi, who has secured 35343 votes
1:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Jorhat, BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami appears on track for a win against INC’s Gaurav Gogoi. With counting ongoing, Hitendra Nath Goswami currently holds a strong lead of 18297 votes over Gaurav Gogoi.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Jorhat Election Result: Hitendra Nath Goswami ahead in Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jorhat show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami securing 48138 votes. INC’s Gaurav Gogoi is currently trailing with 32206 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Jorhat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jorhat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Jorhat, BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami appears on track for a win against INC’s Gaurav Gogoi. With counting ongoing, Hitendra Nath Goswami currently holds a strong lead of 15932 votes over Gaurav Gogoi.
12:33 PM(6 months ago)
Gaurav Gogoi Falls Behind in Jorhat Election Race
Posted by :-Gaurav Gogoi right now is trailing from the Jorhat. Gaurav Gogoi has polled 28886 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Hitendra Nath Goswami, who has polled 42230 votes.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jorhat, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jorhat, where BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami is currently leading with 38070 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Gaurav Gogoi, who has secured 24910 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:09 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami leading ahead of INC's Gaurav Gogoi by 13160 votes
Posted by :-Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP is currently leading in Jorhat. Gaurav Gogoi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 13160 votes between the two candidates.
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:45 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami maintains lead of 27903 votes over INC's Gaurav Gogoi
Posted by :-BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami has maintained their lead in Jorhat. Currently, Hitendra Nath Goswami has polled 27903 votes and is leading over INC candidate Gaurav Gogoi, who has polled 18618 votes.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Jorhat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jorhat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:22 AM(6 months ago)
Jorhat Election Result: Hitendra Nath Goswami ahead in Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jorhat show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami securing 18871 votes. INC’s Gaurav Gogoi is currently trailing with 12167 votes
10:58 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
10:55 AM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jorhat, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jorhat, where BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami is currently leading with 18871 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Gaurav Gogoi, who has secured 12167 votes
10:46 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Jorhat, BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami appears on track for a win against INC’s Gaurav Gogoi. With counting ongoing, Hitendra Nath Goswami currently holds a strong lead of 6704 votes over Gaurav Gogoi.
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