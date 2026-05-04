Khowang Election Result 2026 Highlights: Chakradhar Gogoi of BJP Defeats Lurinjyoti Gogoi of ASMJTYP by 9984 Votes

4:23 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi inches towards victory with 67038 votes

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Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Khowang. BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 9984 votes over Lurinjyoti Gogoi.