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Khowang Election Result 2026 Highlights: Chakradhar Gogoi of BJP Defeats Lurinjyoti Gogoi of ASMJTYP by 9984 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 16:27 IST
Khowang Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Khowang Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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4:27 PM(6 months ago)
Chakradhar Gogoi of BJP Defeats Lurinjyoti Gogoi of ASMJTYP by 9984 Votes
Posted by :-The Khowang assembly election results are in. BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi has emerged victorious, defeating ASMJTYP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Chakradhar Gogoi secured 67038 votes, while Lurinjyoti Gogoi managed 57054 votes
4:23 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi inches towards victory with 67038 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Khowang. BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 9984 votes over Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Khowang, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Khowang, where BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi is currently leading with 63929 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who has secured 54516 votes
4:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi inches towards victory with 63929 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Khowang. BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 9413 votes over Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Khowang Election Result: Chakradhar Gogoi leads in Khowang, Lurinjyoti Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Khowang results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Chakradhar Gogoi polling 58490 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi trails with 50781 votes
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi maintains lead of 58490 votes over ASMJTYP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi
Posted by :-BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi has maintained their lead in Khowang. Currently, Chakradhar Gogoi has polled 58490 votes and is leading over ASMJTYP candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who has polled 50781 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Khowang, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Khowang, where BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi is currently leading with 50361 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who has secured 42359 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Khowang Election Result: Chakradhar Gogoi leads in Khowang, Lurinjyoti Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Khowang results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Chakradhar Gogoi polling 50361 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi trails with 42359 votes
2:50 PM(6 months ago)
Lurinjyoti Gogoi Falls Behind in Khowang Election Race
Posted by :-Lurinjyoti Gogoi right now is trailing from the Khowang. Lurinjyoti Gogoi has polled 42359 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Chakradhar Gogoi, who has polled 50361 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Khowang Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Khowang here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Khowang Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Khowang Election Result: Chakradhar Gogoi ahead in Khowang, Lurinjyoti Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Khowang show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Chakradhar Gogoi securing 47078 votes. ASMJTYP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi is currently trailing with 38403 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Khowang Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Khowang Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:24 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi secures comfortable lead with 47078
Posted by :-Counting underway in Khowang, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Chakradhar Gogoi currently. Chakradhar Gogoi has a comfortable lead of 8675 votes over ASMJTYP candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi right now.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Khowang Election Result: Chakradhar Gogoi leads in Khowang, Lurinjyoti Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Khowang results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Chakradhar Gogoi polling 47078 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi trails with 38403 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Khowang, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Khowang, where BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi is currently leading with 43196 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who has secured 34020 votes
1:01 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi inches towards victory with 43196 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Khowang. BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 9176 votes over Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
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