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Tingkhong Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Tingkhong Seat as Bimal Borah Wins with 88912 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:57 IST
Tingkhong Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Tingkhong Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:57 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Tingkhong Seat as Bimal Borah Wins with 88912 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Tingkhong seat. BJP's Bimal Borah has won from the seat, having polled 88912.
2:17 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Bimal Borah wins over INC’s Bipul Gogoi with 77217 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Tingkhong are in. BJP’s Bimal Borah has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Bipul Gogoi by a margin of 42759 votes
2:09 PM(6 months ago)
Bimal Borah of BJP Secures Victory in Tingkhong with 71352 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Tingkhong has concluded, with Bimal Borah of BJP winning the seat after securing 71352 votes.
2:04 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bimal Borah leading over INC's Bipul Gogoi by 39964 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Tingkhong? Current counting trends favour Bimal Borah of BJP. Bimal Borah has polled 71352 votes so far and is currently leading over Bipul Gogoi of INC,who has polled 31388 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Tingkhong Election Result: Bimal Borah ahead in Tingkhong, Bipul Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Tingkhong show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bimal Borah securing 65849 votes. INC’s Bipul Gogoi is currently trailing with 28801 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Tingkhong Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Tingkhong Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bimal Borah maintains lead of 65849 votes over INC's Bipul Gogoi
Posted by :-BJP's Bimal Borah has maintained their lead in Tingkhong. Currently, Bimal Borah has polled 65849 votes and is leading over INC candidate Bipul Gogoi, who has polled 28801 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Tingkhong Election Result: Bimal Borah leads in Tingkhong, Bipul Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tingkhong results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bimal Borah polling 60225 votes, while INC’s Bipul Gogoi trails with 26295 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tingkhong, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tingkhong, where BJP’s Bimal Borah is currently leading with 60225 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Bipul Gogoi, who has secured 26295 votes
1:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bimal Borah secures comfortable lead with 60225
Posted by :-Counting underway in Tingkhong, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Bimal Borah currently. Bimal Borah has a comfortable lead of 33930 votes over INC candidate Bipul Gogoi right now.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Tingkhong Election Result: Bimal Borah ahead in Tingkhong, Bipul Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Tingkhong show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bimal Borah securing 49677 votes. INC’s Bipul Gogoi is currently trailing with 20946 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Tingkhong Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Tingkhong Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:23 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bimal Borah leading ahead of INC's Bipul Gogoi by 28731 votes
Posted by :-Bimal Borah of BJP is currently leading in Tingkhong. Bipul Gogoi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 28731 votes between the two candidates.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tingkhong, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tingkhong, where BJP’s Bimal Borah is currently leading with 43487 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Bipul Gogoi, who has secured 18321 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:56 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bimal Borah inches towards victory with 43487 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Bipul Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Tingkhong. BJP's Bimal Borah is currently in first place with a massive lead of 25166 votes over Bipul Gogoi.
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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