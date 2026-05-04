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Barchalla Election Result 2026 Highlights: Ritu Baran Sarmah of BJP Defeats Ripun Bora of INC by 24562 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:46 IST
Barchalla Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Barchalla Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:46 PM(6 months ago)
Ritu Baran Sarmah of BJP Defeats Ripun Bora of INC by 24562 Votes
Posted by :-The Barchalla assembly election results are in. BJP’s Ritu Baran Sarmah has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Ripun Bora. Ritu Baran Sarmah secured 84495 votes, while Ripun Bora managed 59933 votes
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ritu Baran Sarmah leading over INC's Ripun Bora by 11406 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Barchalla? Current counting trends favour Ritu Baran Sarmah of BJP. Ritu Baran Sarmah has polled 52499 votes so far and is currently leading over Ripun Bora of INC,who has polled 41093 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Barchalla, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barchalla, where BJP’s Ritu Baran Sarmah is currently leading with 47993 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ripun Bora, who has secured 36316 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Barchalla Election Result: Ritu Baran Sarmah leads in Barchalla, Ripun Bora trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barchalla results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ritu Baran Sarmah polling 47993 votes, while INC’s Ripun Bora trails with 36316 votes
3:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ritu Baran Sarmah inches towards victory with 47993 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Ripun Bora, who is currently in second place in Barchalla. BJP's Ritu Baran Sarmah is currently in first place with a massive lead of 11677 votes over Ripun Bora.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Barchalla, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barchalla, where BJP’s Ritu Baran Sarmah is currently leading with 38410 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ripun Bora, who has secured 31481 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Barchalla Election Result: Ritu Baran Sarmah leads in Barchalla, Ripun Bora trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barchalla results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ritu Baran Sarmah polling 38410 votes, while INC’s Ripun Bora trails with 31481 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ritu Baran Sarmah inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Barchalla, BJP’s Ritu Baran Sarmah appears on track for a win against INC’s Ripun Bora. With counting ongoing, Ritu Baran Sarmah currently holds a strong lead of 6929 votes over Ripun Bora.
2:09 PM(6 months ago)
Ritu Baran Sarmah Ahead in Barchalla Amid Ongoing Vote Count
Posted by :-Ritu Baran Sarmah is currently leading in Barchalla, having secured 33098 votes so far, ahead of INC’s Ripun Bora, who has polled 28554 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Barchalla Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Barchalla here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Barchalla Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Barchalla Election Result: Ritu Baran Sarmah ahead in Barchalla, Ripun Bora behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Barchalla show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Ritu Baran Sarmah securing 25023 votes. INC’s Ripun Bora is currently trailing with 19583 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Barchalla Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Barchalla Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Barchalla Election Result: Ritu Baran Sarmah leads in Barchalla, Ripun Bora trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barchalla results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ritu Baran Sarmah polling 25023 votes, while INC’s Ripun Bora trails with 19583 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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