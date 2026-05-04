Barchalla Election Result 2026 Highlights: Ritu Baran Sarmah of BJP Defeats Ripun Bora of INC by 24562 Votes

3:49 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Ritu Baran Sarmah inches towards victory with 47993 votes

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Things pretty serious for INC's Ripun Bora, who is currently in second place in Barchalla. BJP's Ritu Baran Sarmah is currently in first place with a massive lead of 11677 votes over Ripun Bora.