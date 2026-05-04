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Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Nagaon–Batadraba Seat as Rupak Sarmah Wins with 113958 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Nagaon–Batadraba Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Nagaon–Batadraba Seat as Rupak Sarmah Wins with 113958 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Nagaon–Batadraba seat. BJP's Rupak Sarmah has won from the seat, having polled 113958.
1:54 PM(6 months ago)
Rupak Sarmah of BJP Secures Victory in Nagaon–Batadraba with 95363 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Nagaon–Batadraba has concluded, with Rupak Sarmah of BJP winning the seat after securing 95363 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Nagaon–Batadraba Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result: Rupak Sarmah leads in Nagaon–Batadraba, Durlav Chamua trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nagaon–Batadraba results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rupak Sarmah polling 77291 votes, while INC’s Durlav Chamua trails with 35181 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupak Sarmah maintains lead of 77291 votes over INC's Durlav Chamua
Posted by :-BJP's Rupak Sarmah has maintained their lead in Nagaon–Batadraba. Currently, Rupak Sarmah has polled 77291 votes and is leading over INC candidate Durlav Chamua, who has polled 35181 votes.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nagaon–Batadraba, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nagaon–Batadraba, where BJP’s Rupak Sarmah is currently leading with 70225 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Durlav Chamua, who has secured 32680 votes
12:59 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupak Sarmah secures comfortable lead with 70225
Posted by :-Counting underway in Nagaon–Batadraba, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Rupak Sarmah currently. Rupak Sarmah has a comfortable lead of 37545 votes over INC candidate Durlav Chamua right now.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result: Rupak Sarmah ahead in Nagaon–Batadraba, Durlav Chamua behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Nagaon–Batadraba show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rupak Sarmah securing 70225 votes. INC’s Durlav Chamua is currently trailing with 32680 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Nagaon–Batadraba Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:24 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupak Sarmah inches towards victory with 58986 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Durlav Chamua, who is currently in second place in Nagaon–Batadraba. BJP's Rupak Sarmah is currently in first place with a massive lead of 32283 votes over Durlav Chamua.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nagaon–Batadraba, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nagaon–Batadraba, where BJP’s Rupak Sarmah is currently leading with 44945 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Durlav Chamua, who has secured 23620 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:53 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupak Sarmah secures comfortable lead with 44945
Posted by :-Counting underway in Nagaon–Batadraba, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Rupak Sarmah currently. Rupak Sarmah has a comfortable lead of 21325 votes over INC candidate Durlav Chamua right now.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:26 AM(6 months ago)
Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Nagaon–Batadraba Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:23 AM(6 months ago)
Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result: Rupak Sarmah ahead in Nagaon–Batadraba, Durlav Chamua behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Nagaon–Batadraba show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rupak Sarmah securing 8245 votes. INC’s Durlav Chamua is currently trailing with 2030 votes
10:58 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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