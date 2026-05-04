Nagaon–Batadraba Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Nagaon–Batadraba Seat as Rupak Sarmah Wins with 113958 Votes

12:24 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Rupak Sarmah inches towards victory with 58986 votes

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Things pretty serious for INC's Durlav Chamua, who is currently in second place in Nagaon–Batadraba. BJP's Rupak Sarmah is currently in first place with a massive lead of 32283 votes over Durlav Chamua.