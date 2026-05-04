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Binnakandi Election Result 2026 Highlights: AIUDF Retains Binnakandi Seat as Mohd Badruddin Ajmal Wins with 119721 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:49 IST
Binnakandi Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Binnakandi Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:49 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF Retains Binnakandi Seat as Mohd Badruddin Ajmal Wins with 119721 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and AIUDF has managed to retain the Binnakandi seat. AIUDF's Mohd Badruddin Ajmal has won from the seat, having polled 119721.
6:07 PM(6 months ago)
Mohd Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF Defeats Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of ASMJTYP by 35045 Votes
Posted by :-The Binnakandi assembly election results are in. AIUDF’s Mohd Badruddin Ajmal has emerged victorious, defeating ASMJTYP’s Rejaul Karim Chowdhury. Mohd Badruddin Ajmal secured 112225 votes, while Rejaul Karim Chowdhury managed 77180 votes
5:56 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mohd Badruddin Ajmal leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Rejaul Karim Chowdhury by 35045 votes
Posted by :-Mohd Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF is currently leading in Binnakandi. Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 35045 votes between the two candidates.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mohd Badruddin Ajmal secures comfortable lead with 89452
Posted by :-Counting underway in Binnakandi, but things look pretty good for AIUDF candidate Mohd Badruddin Ajmal currently. Mohd Badruddin Ajmal has a comfortable lead of 27967 votes over ASMJTYP candidate Rejaul Karim Chowdhury right now.
4:21 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mohd Badruddin Ajmal leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Rejaul Karim Chowdhury by 26294 votes
Posted by :-Mohd Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF is currently leading in Binnakandi. Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 26294 votes between the two candidates.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF is ahead in Binnakandi, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Binnakandi, where AIUDF’s Mohd Badruddin Ajmal is currently leading with 75353 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, who has secured 50391 votes
4:07 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mohd Badruddin Ajmal secures comfortable lead with 75353
Posted by :-Counting underway in Binnakandi, but things look pretty good for AIUDF candidate Mohd Badruddin Ajmal currently. Mohd Badruddin Ajmal has a comfortable lead of 24962 votes over ASMJTYP candidate Rejaul Karim Chowdhury right now.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Binnakandi Election Result: Mohd Badruddin Ajmal leads in Binnakandi, Rejaul Karim Chowdhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Binnakandi results are still awaited. Early trends show AIUDF in the lead, with candidate Mohd Badruddin Ajmal polling 54682 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Rejaul Karim Chowdhury trails with 37144 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF is ahead in Binnakandi, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Binnakandi, where AIUDF’s Mohd Badruddin Ajmal is currently leading with 54682 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, who has secured 37144 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Binnakandi Election Result: Mohd Badruddin Ajmal leads in Binnakandi, Rejaul Karim Chowdhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Binnakandi results are still awaited. Early trends show AIUDF in the lead, with candidate Mohd Badruddin Ajmal polling 54682 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Rejaul Karim Chowdhury trails with 37144 votes
2:18 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mohd Badruddin Ajmal leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Rejaul Karim Chowdhury by 17538 votes
Posted by :-Mohd Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF is currently leading in Binnakandi. Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 17538 votes between the two candidates.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Binnakandi Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Binnakandi here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Binnakandi Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Binnakandi Election Result: Mohd Badruddin Ajmal ahead in Binnakandi, Rejaul Karim Chowdhury behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Binnakandi show AIUDF in the lead, with its candidate Mohd Badruddin Ajmal securing 43294 votes. ASMJTYP’s Rejaul Karim Chowdhury is currently trailing with 30050 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Binnakandi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Binnakandi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Binnakandi Election Result: Mohd Badruddin Ajmal leads in Binnakandi, Rejaul Karim Chowdhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Binnakandi results are still awaited. Early trends show AIUDF in the lead, with candidate Mohd Badruddin Ajmal polling 43294 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Rejaul Karim Chowdhury trails with 30050 votes
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