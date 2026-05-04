Binnakandi Election Result 2026 Highlights: AIUDF Retains Binnakandi Seat as Mohd Badruddin Ajmal Wins with 119721 Votes

5:56 PM ( 6 months ago )

AIUDF's Mohd Badruddin Ajmal leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Rejaul Karim Chowdhury by 35045 votes

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Mohd Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF is currently leading in Binnakandi. Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 35045 votes between the two candidates.