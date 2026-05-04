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Boko–Chaygaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Raju Mesh wins over INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha with 107113 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Boko–Chaygaon Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Boko–Chaygaon Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Raju Mesh wins over INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha with 107113 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Boko–Chaygaon are in. BJP’s Raju Mesh has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha by a margin of 59554 votes
3:57 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Raju Mesh wins over INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha with 92623 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Boko–Chaygaon are in. BJP’s Raju Mesh has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha by a margin of 52468 votes
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Boko–Chaygaon Election Result: Raju Mesh leads in Boko–Chaygaon, Ramen Singh Rabha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Boko–Chaygaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Raju Mesh polling 86853 votes, while INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha trails with 38025 votes
3:42 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Raju Mesh inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Boko–Chaygaon, BJP’s Raju Mesh appears on track for a win against INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha. With counting ongoing, Raju Mesh currently holds a strong lead of 48828 votes over Ramen Singh Rabha.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Boko–Chaygaon, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Boko–Chaygaon, where BJP’s Raju Mesh is currently leading with 44743 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha, who has secured 25464 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Boko–Chaygaon Election Result: Raju Mesh leads in Boko–Chaygaon, Ramen Singh Rabha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Boko–Chaygaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Raju Mesh polling 44743 votes, while INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha trails with 25464 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Boko–Chaygaon Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Boko–Chaygaon here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Boko–Chaygaon Assembly election results 2026 here
2:00 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Raju Mesh maintains lead of 44743 votes over INC's Ramen Singh Rabha
Posted by :-BJP's Raju Mesh has maintained their lead in Boko–Chaygaon. Currently, Raju Mesh has polled 44743 votes and is leading over INC candidate Ramen Singh Rabha, who has polled 25464 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Boko–Chaygaon Election Result: Raju Mesh ahead in Boko–Chaygaon, Ramen Singh Rabha behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Boko–Chaygaon show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Raju Mesh securing 37887 votes. INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha is currently trailing with 23285 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Boko–Chaygaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Boko–Chaygaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:24 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Raju Mesh leading ahead of INC's Ramen Singh Rabha by 14602 votes
Posted by :-Raju Mesh of BJP is currently leading in Boko–Chaygaon. Ramen Singh Rabha of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 14602 votes between the two candidates.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Boko–Chaygaon Election Result: Raju Mesh leads in Boko–Chaygaon, Ramen Singh Rabha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Boko–Chaygaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Raju Mesh polling 37887 votes, while INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha trails with 23285 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Boko–Chaygaon, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Boko–Chaygaon, where BJP’s Raju Mesh is currently leading with 31016 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha, who has secured 20359 votes
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Boko–Chaygaon Election Result: Raju Mesh ahead in Boko–Chaygaon, Ramen Singh Rabha behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Boko–Chaygaon show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Raju Mesh securing 31016 votes. INC’s Ramen Singh Rabha is currently trailing with 20359 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Boko–Chaygaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Boko–Chaygaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Raju Mesh maintains lead of 31016 votes over INC's Ramen Singh Rabha
Posted by :-BJP's Raju Mesh has maintained their lead in Boko–Chaygaon. Currently, Raju Mesh has polled 31016 votes and is leading over INC candidate Ramen Singh Rabha, who has polled 20359 votes.
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