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Raha Election Result 2026 Highlights: Sashi Kanta Das of BJP Defeats Utpal Bania of INC by 20594 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Raha Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Raha Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
Sashi Kanta Das of BJP Defeats Utpal Bania of INC by 20594 Votes
Posted by :-The Raha assembly election results are in. BJP’s Sashi Kanta Das has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Utpal Bania. Sashi Kanta Das secured 111360 votes, while Utpal Bania managed 90766 votes
6:09 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sashi Kanta Das inches towards victory with 107234 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Utpal Bania, who is currently in second place in Raha. BJP's Sashi Kanta Das is currently in first place with a massive lead of 17672 votes over Utpal Bania.
5:57 PM(6 months ago)
Utpal Bania Falls Behind in Raha Election Race
Posted by :-Utpal Bania right now is trailing from the Raha. Utpal Bania has polled 84534 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Sashi Kanta Das, who has polled 102614 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sashi Kanta Das secures comfortable lead with 78708
Posted by :-Counting underway in Raha, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Sashi Kanta Das currently. Sashi Kanta Das has a comfortable lead of 8066 votes over INC candidate Utpal Bania right now.
4:20 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sashi Kanta Das maintains lead of 74332 votes over INC's Utpal Bania
Posted by :-BJP's Sashi Kanta Das has maintained their lead in Raha. Currently, Sashi Kanta Das has polled 74332 votes and is leading over INC candidate Utpal Bania, who has polled 65411 votes.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Raha, with BJP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Raha, where INC’s Utpal Bania is currently leading with 62129 votes. Trailing in second place is BJP’s Sashi Kanta Das, who has secured 59601 votes
4:07 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Utpal Bania leads with 62129 votes, BJP's Sashi Kanta Das close
Posted by :-As the vote count continues in Raha, the contest remains close. Utpal Bania of INC is presently ahead of Sashi Kanta Das of BJP by only 2528 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Raha Election Result: Utpal Bania leads in Raha, Sashi Kanta Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Raha results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Utpal Bania polling 56103 votes, while BJP’s Sashi Kanta Das trails with 42141 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Raha, with BJP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Raha, where INC’s Utpal Bania is currently leading with 56103 votes. Trailing in second place is BJP’s Sashi Kanta Das, who has secured 42141 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Raha Election Result: Utpal Bania leads in Raha, Sashi Kanta Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Raha results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Utpal Bania polling 56103 votes, while BJP’s Sashi Kanta Das trails with 42141 votes
2:21 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Utpal Bania leading ahead of BJP's Sashi Kanta Das by 13962 votes
Posted by :-Utpal Bania of INC is currently leading in Raha. Sashi Kanta Das of BJP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 13962 votes between the two candidates.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Raha Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Raha here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Raha Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Raha Election Result: Utpal Bania ahead in Raha, Sashi Kanta Das behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Raha show INC in the lead, with its candidate Utpal Bania securing 42353 votes. BJP’s Sashi Kanta Das is currently trailing with 27736 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Raha Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Raha Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Raha Election Result: Utpal Bania leads in Raha, Sashi Kanta Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Raha results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Utpal Bania polling 42353 votes, while BJP’s Sashi Kanta Das trails with 27736 votes
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