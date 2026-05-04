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Samaguri Election Result 2026 Highlights: Tanzil Hussain of INC Secures Victory in Samaguri with 145212 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:46 IST
Samaguri Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Samaguri Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:46 PM(6 months ago)
Tanzil Hussain of INC Secures Victory in Samaguri with 145212 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Samaguri has concluded, with Tanzil Hussain of INC winning the seat after securing 145212 votes.
5:38 PM(6 months ago)
Tanzil Hussain of INC Defeats Anil Saikia of BJP by 107574 Votes
Posted by :-The Samaguri assembly election results are in. INC’s Tanzil Hussain has emerged victorious, defeating BJP’s Anil Saikia. Tanzil Hussain secured 144110 votes, while Anil Saikia managed 36536 votes
5:33 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Tanzil Hussain leading ahead of BJP's Anil Saikia by 107574 votes
Posted by :-Tanzil Hussain of INC is currently leading in Samaguri. Anil Saikia of BJP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 107574 votes between the two candidates.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
5:04 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Tanzil Hussain inches towards victory with 133037 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Anil Saikia, who is currently in second place in Samaguri. INC's Tanzil Hussain is currently in first place with a massive lead of 98782 votes over Anil Saikia.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Samaguri, with BJP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Samaguri, where INC’s Tanzil Hussain is currently leading with 109825 votes. Trailing in second place is BJP’s Anil Saikia, who has secured 29346 votes
4:04 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Tanzil Hussain leading over BJP's Anil Saikia by 80479 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Samaguri? Current counting trends favour Tanzil Hussain of INC. Tanzil Hussain has polled 109825 votes so far and is currently leading over Anil Saikia of BJP,who has polled 29346 votes.
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Samaguri Election Result: Tanzil Hussain leads in Samaguri, Anil Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Samaguri results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Tanzil Hussain polling 79446 votes, while BJP’s Anil Saikia trails with 20147 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Samaguri, with BJP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Samaguri, where INC’s Tanzil Hussain is currently leading with 79446 votes. Trailing in second place is BJP’s Anil Saikia, who has secured 20147 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Samaguri Election Result: Tanzil Hussain leads in Samaguri, Anil Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Samaguri results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Tanzil Hussain polling 79446 votes, while BJP’s Anil Saikia trails with 20147 votes
2:53 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Tanzil Hussain leading ahead of BJP's Anil Saikia by 59299 votes
Posted by :-Tanzil Hussain of INC is currently leading in Samaguri. Anil Saikia of BJP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 59299 votes between the two candidates.
2:22 PM(6 months ago)
Anil Saikia Falls Behind in Samaguri Election Race
Posted by :-Anil Saikia right now is trailing from the Samaguri. Anil Saikia has polled 18392 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Tanzil Hussain, who has polled 72682 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Samaguri Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Samaguri here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Samaguri Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Samaguri Election Result: Tanzil Hussain ahead in Samaguri, Anil Saikia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Samaguri show INC in the lead, with its candidate Tanzil Hussain securing 63209 votes. BJP’s Anil Saikia is currently trailing with 16717 votes
1:45 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Tanzil Hussain secures comfortable lead with 63209
Posted by :-Counting underway in Samaguri, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Tanzil Hussain currently. Tanzil Hussain has a comfortable lead of 46492 votes over BJP candidate Anil Saikia right now.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Samaguri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Samaguri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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