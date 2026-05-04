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Nadaur Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Padma Hazarika wins over INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri with 111125 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:03 IST
Nadaur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Nadaur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Padma Hazarika wins over INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri with 111125 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Nadaur are in. BJP’s Padma Hazarika has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri by a margin of 52916 votes
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nadaur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nadaur, where BJP’s Padma Hazarika is currently leading with 105845 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri, who has secured 48057 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Nadaur Election Result: Padma Hazarika leads in Nadaur, Sunil Kumar Chhetri trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nadaur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Padma Hazarika polling 105845 votes, while INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri trails with 48057 votes
3:48 PM(6 months ago)
Padma Hazarika behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Nadaur, Padma Hazarika of BJP is struggling as Sunil Kumar Chhetri of INC holds a significant lead of 57788 votes, with counting still underway.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nadaur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nadaur, where BJP’s Padma Hazarika is currently leading with 87309 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri, who has secured 37677 votes
2:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Padma Hazarika leading over INC's Sunil Kumar Chhetri by 49632 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Nadaur? Current counting trends favour Padma Hazarika of BJP. Padma Hazarika has polled 87309 votes so far and is currently leading over Sunil Kumar Chhetri of INC,who has polled 37677 votes.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Nadaur Election Result: Padma Hazarika leads in Nadaur, Sunil Kumar Chhetri trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nadaur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Padma Hazarika polling 87309 votes, while INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri trails with 37677 votes
2:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Padma Hazarika leading over INC's Sunil Kumar Chhetri by 39292 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Nadaur? Current counting trends favour Padma Hazarika of BJP. Padma Hazarika has polled 69155 votes so far and is currently leading over Sunil Kumar Chhetri of INC,who has polled 29863 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Nadaur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Nadaur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Nadaur Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Nadaur Election Result: Padma Hazarika ahead in Nadaur, Sunil Kumar Chhetri behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Nadaur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Padma Hazarika securing 61940 votes. INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri is currently trailing with 27825 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Padma Hazarika secures comfortable lead with 61940
Posted by :-Counting underway in Nadaur, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Padma Hazarika currently. Padma Hazarika has a comfortable lead of 34115 votes over INC candidate Sunil Kumar Chhetri right now.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Nadaur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Nadaur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Nadaur Election Result: Padma Hazarika leads in Nadaur, Sunil Kumar Chhetri trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nadaur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Padma Hazarika polling 54854 votes, while INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri trails with 25571 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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