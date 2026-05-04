Nadaur Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Padma Hazarika wins over INC’s Sunil Kumar Chhetri with 111125 votes

2:58 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Padma Hazarika leading over INC's Sunil Kumar Chhetri by 49632 votes

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Who will win Nadaur? Current counting trends favour Padma Hazarika of BJP. Padma Hazarika has polled 87309 votes so far and is currently leading over Sunil Kumar Chhetri of INC,who has polled 37677 votes.