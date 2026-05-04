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Rangapara Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Krishna Kamal Tanti wins over INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi with 81022 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Rangapara Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Rangapara Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Krishna Kamal Tanti wins over INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi with 81022 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Rangapara are in. BJP’s Krishna Kamal Tanti has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi by a margin of 43315 votes
6:57 PM(6 months ago)
Krishna Kamal Tanti of BJP Secures Victory in Rangapara with 79369 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Rangapara has concluded, with Krishna Kamal Tanti of BJP winning the seat after securing 79369 votes.
6:46 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti leading over INC's Kartik Chandra Kurmi by 46555 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Rangapara? Current counting trends favour Krishna Kamal Tanti of BJP. Krishna Kamal Tanti has polled 76194 votes so far and is currently leading over Kartik Chandra Kurmi of INC,who has polled 29639 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:59 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti inches towards victory with 66540 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Kartik Chandra Kurmi, who is currently in second place in Rangapara. BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti is currently in first place with a massive lead of 41386 votes over Kartik Chandra Kurmi.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti leading over INC's Kartik Chandra Kurmi by 37217 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Rangapara? Current counting trends favour Krishna Kamal Tanti of BJP. Krishna Kamal Tanti has polled 60768 votes so far and is currently leading over Kartik Chandra Kurmi of INC,who has polled 23551 votes.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rangapara, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rangapara, where BJP’s Krishna Kamal Tanti is currently leading with 51723 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi, who has secured 19730 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Rangapara Election Result: Krishna Kamal Tanti leads in Rangapara, Kartik Chandra Kurmi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rangapara results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Krishna Kamal Tanti polling 51723 votes, while INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi trails with 19730 votes
3:48 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti maintains lead of 51723 votes over INC's Kartik Chandra Kurmi
Posted by :-BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti has maintained their lead in Rangapara. Currently, Krishna Kamal Tanti has polled 51723 votes and is leading over INC candidate Kartik Chandra Kurmi, who has polled 19730 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rangapara, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rangapara, where BJP’s Krishna Kamal Tanti is currently leading with 47368 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi, who has secured 13403 votes
2:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti inches towards victory with 47368 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Kartik Chandra Kurmi, who is currently in second place in Rangapara. BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti is currently in first place with a massive lead of 33965 votes over Kartik Chandra Kurmi.
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Rangapara Election Result: Krishna Kamal Tanti leads in Rangapara, Kartik Chandra Kurmi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rangapara results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Krishna Kamal Tanti polling 47368 votes, while INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi trails with 13403 votes
2:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Rangapara, BJP’s Krishna Kamal Tanti appears on track for a win against INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi. With counting ongoing, Krishna Kamal Tanti currently holds a strong lead of 29985 votes over Kartik Chandra Kurmi.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Rangapara Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Rangapara here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Rangapara Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rangapara Election Result: Krishna Kamal Tanti ahead in Rangapara, Kartik Chandra Kurmi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Rangapara show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Krishna Kamal Tanti securing 35420 votes. INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi is currently trailing with 10275 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Rangapara Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Rangapara Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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