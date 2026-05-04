Rangapara Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Krishna Kamal Tanti wins over INC’s Kartik Chandra Kurmi with 81022 votes

4:59 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti inches towards victory with 66540 votes

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Things pretty serious for INC's Kartik Chandra Kurmi, who is currently in second place in Rangapara. BJP's Krishna Kamal Tanti is currently in first place with a massive lead of 41386 votes over Kartik Chandra Kurmi.