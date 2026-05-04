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Dalgaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF Secures Victory in Dalgaon with 147555 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Dalgaon Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dalgaon Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF Secures Victory in Dalgaon with 147555 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Dalgaon has concluded, with Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF winning the seat after securing 147555 votes.
3:02 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF Retains Dalgaon Seat as Mazibur Rahman Wins with 134421 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and AIUDF has managed to retain the Dalgaon seat. AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman has won from the seat, having polled 134421.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dalgaon Election Result: Mazibur Rahman leads in Dalgaon, Md Aynul Hoque trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dalgaon results are still awaited. Early trends show AIUDF in the lead, with candidate Mazibur Rahman polling 119569 votes, while IND’s Md Aynul Hoque trails with 99206 votes
2:26 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Dalgaon, AIUDF’s Mazibur Rahman appears on track for a win against IND’s Md Aynul Hoque. With counting ongoing, Mazibur Rahman currently holds a strong lead of 20363 votes over Md Aynul Hoque.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Dalgaon Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dalgaon here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dalgaon Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dalgaon Election Result: Mazibur Rahman ahead in Dalgaon, Md Aynul Hoque behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dalgaon show AIUDF in the lead, with its candidate Mazibur Rahman securing 97830 votes. IND’s Md Aynul Hoque is currently trailing with 79925 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman leading ahead of IND's Md Aynul Hoque by 17905 votes
Posted by :-Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF is currently leading in Dalgaon. Md Aynul Hoque of IND is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 17905 votes between the two candidates.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dalgaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dalgaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dalgaon Election Result: Mazibur Rahman leads in Dalgaon, Md Aynul Hoque trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dalgaon results are still awaited. Early trends show AIUDF in the lead, with candidate Mazibur Rahman polling 80644 votes, while IND’s Md Aynul Hoque trails with 67952 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman leading ahead of IND's Md Aynul Hoque by 12692 votes
Posted by :-Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF is currently leading in Dalgaon. Md Aynul Hoque of IND is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 12692 votes between the two candidates.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF is ahead in Dalgaon, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dalgaon, where AIUDF’s Mazibur Rahman is currently leading with 66679 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Md Aynul Hoque, who has secured 56723 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dalgaon Election Result: Mazibur Rahman ahead in Dalgaon, Md Aynul Hoque behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dalgaon show AIUDF in the lead, with its candidate Mazibur Rahman securing 66679 votes. IND’s Md Aynul Hoque is currently trailing with 56723 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Dalgaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dalgaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:21 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman maintains lead of 66679 votes over IND's Md Aynul Hoque
Posted by :-AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman has maintained their lead in Dalgaon. Currently, Mazibur Rahman has polled 66679 votes and is leading over IND candidate Md Aynul Hoque, who has polled 56723 votes.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF is ahead in Dalgaon, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dalgaon, where AIUDF’s Mazibur Rahman is currently leading with 60548 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Md Aynul Hoque, who has secured 51837 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:09 PM(6 months ago)
AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman leading over IND's Md Aynul Hoque by 8711 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Dalgaon? Current counting trends favour Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF. Mazibur Rahman has polled 60548 votes so far and is currently leading over Md Aynul Hoque of IND,who has polled 51837 votes.
12:08 PM(6 months ago)
Mazibur Rahman behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dalgaon, Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF is struggling as Md Aynul Hoque of IND holds a significant lead of 8711 votes, with counting still underway.
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