Dalgaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF Secures Victory in Dalgaon with 147555 Votes

1:41 PM ( 6 months ago )

AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman leading ahead of IND's Md Aynul Hoque by 17905 votes

Posted by :-

Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF is currently leading in Dalgaon. Md Aynul Hoque of IND is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 17905 votes between the two candidates.