Tezpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: AGP Retains Tezpur Seat as Prithiraj Rava Wins with 79140 Votes

4:04 PM ( 6 months ago )

AGP's Prithiraj Rava leading over RD's Alok Nath by 19950 votes

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Who will win Tezpur? Current counting trends favour Prithiraj Rava of AGP. Prithiraj Rava has polled 79140 votes so far and is currently leading over Alok Nath of RD,who has polled 59190 votes.