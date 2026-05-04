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Tezpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: AGP Retains Tezpur Seat as Prithiraj Rava Wins with 79140 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 16:26 IST
Tezpur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Tezpur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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4:26 PM(6 months ago)
AGP Retains Tezpur Seat as Prithiraj Rava Wins with 79140 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and AGP has managed to retain the Tezpur seat. AGP's Prithiraj Rava has won from the seat, having polled 79140.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Tezpur, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tezpur, where AGP’s Prithiraj Rava is currently leading with 79140 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Alok Nath, who has secured 59190 votes
4:04 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Prithiraj Rava leading over RD's Alok Nath by 19950 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Tezpur? Current counting trends favour Prithiraj Rava of AGP. Prithiraj Rava has polled 79140 votes so far and is currently leading over Alok Nath of RD,who has polled 59190 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Tezpur Election Result: Prithiraj Rava leads in Tezpur, Alok Nath trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tezpur results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Prithiraj Rava polling 75714 votes, while RD’s Alok Nath trails with 52138 votes
3:48 PM(6 months ago)
Prithiraj Rava behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Tezpur, Prithiraj Rava of AGP is struggling as Alok Nath of RD holds a significant lead of 23576 votes, with counting still underway.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Tezpur, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tezpur, where AGP’s Prithiraj Rava is currently leading with 61753 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Alok Nath, who has secured 48453 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Tezpur Election Result: Prithiraj Rava leads in Tezpur, Alok Nath trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tezpur results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Prithiraj Rava polling 61753 votes, while RD’s Alok Nath trails with 48453 votes
2:54 PM(6 months ago)
Prithiraj Rava behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Tezpur, Prithiraj Rava of AGP is struggling as Alok Nath of RD holds a significant lead of 13300 votes, with counting still underway.
2:24 PM(6 months ago)
Prithiraj Rava behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Tezpur, Prithiraj Rava of AGP is struggling as Alok Nath of RD holds a significant lead of 8580 votes, with counting still underway.
2:09 PM(6 months ago)
Prithiraj Rava Ahead in Tezpur Amid Ongoing Vote Count
Posted by :-Prithiraj Rava is currently leading in Tezpur, having secured 49482 votes so far, ahead of RD’s Alok Nath, who has polled 44483 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Tezpur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Tezpur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Tezpur Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Tezpur Election Result: Prithiraj Rava ahead in Tezpur, Alok Nath behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Tezpur show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Prithiraj Rava securing 43594 votes. RD’s Alok Nath is currently trailing with 42571 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Tezpur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Tezpur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:36 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Alok Nath Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Alok Nath is currently trailing in Tezpur, with 42571 votes so far, behind AGP’s Prithiraj Rava, who has polled 43594 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Tezpur Election Result: Prithiraj Rava leads in Tezpur, Alok Nath trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tezpur results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Prithiraj Rava polling 42144 votes, while RD’s Alok Nath trails with 33793 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Tezpur, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tezpur, where AGP’s Prithiraj Rava is currently leading with 42144 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Alok Nath, who has secured 33793 votes
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