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Kaliabor Election Result 2026 Highlights: Keshab Mahanta of AGP Defeats Jiten Gour of IND by 17890 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Kaliabor Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Kaliabor Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
Keshab Mahanta of AGP Defeats Jiten Gour of IND by 17890 Votes
Posted by :-The Kaliabor assembly election results are in. AGP’s Keshab Mahanta has emerged victorious, defeating IND’s Jiten Gour. Keshab Mahanta secured 74029 votes, while Jiten Gour managed 56139 votes
4:12 PM(6 months ago)
AGP’s Keshab Mahanta wins over IND’s Jiten Gour with 64246 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Kaliabor are in. AGP’s Keshab Mahanta has clinched the assembly seat, defeating IND’s Jiten Gour by a margin of 16196 votes
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Keshab Mahanta maintains lead of 64246 votes over IND's Jiten Gour
Posted by :-AGP's Keshab Mahanta has maintained their lead in Kaliabor. Currently, Keshab Mahanta has polled 64246 votes and is leading over IND candidate Jiten Gour, who has polled 48050 votes.
4:05 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Keshab Mahanta inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Kaliabor, AGP’s Keshab Mahanta appears on track for a win against IND’s Jiten Gour. With counting ongoing, Keshab Mahanta currently holds a strong lead of 15763 votes over Jiten Gour.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Kaliabor Election Result: Keshab Mahanta leads in Kaliabor, Jiten Gour trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kaliabor results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Keshab Mahanta polling 52482 votes, while IND’s Jiten Gour trails with 35433 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Kaliabor, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Kaliabor, where AGP’s Keshab Mahanta is currently leading with 52482 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Jiten Gour, who has secured 35433 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Kaliabor Election Result: Keshab Mahanta leads in Kaliabor, Jiten Gour trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kaliabor results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Keshab Mahanta polling 52482 votes, while IND’s Jiten Gour trails with 35433 votes
2:21 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Keshab Mahanta leading ahead of IND's Jiten Gour by 17049 votes
Posted by :-Keshab Mahanta of AGP is currently leading in Kaliabor. Jiten Gour of IND is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 17049 votes between the two candidates.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Kaliabor Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Kaliabor here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Kaliabor Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Kaliabor Election Result: Keshab Mahanta ahead in Kaliabor, Jiten Gour behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Kaliabor show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Keshab Mahanta securing 45219 votes. IND’s Jiten Gour is currently trailing with 29109 votes
1:42 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Keshab Mahanta inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Kaliabor, AGP’s Keshab Mahanta appears on track for a win against IND’s Jiten Gour. With counting ongoing, Keshab Mahanta currently holds a strong lead of 16110 votes over Jiten Gour.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Kaliabor Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Kaliabor Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Kaliabor Election Result: Keshab Mahanta leads in Kaliabor, Jiten Gour trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kaliabor results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Keshab Mahanta polling 40322 votes, while IND’s Jiten Gour trails with 26197 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Keshab Mahanta leading ahead of IND's Jiten Gour by 14125 votes
Posted by :-Keshab Mahanta of AGP is currently leading in Kaliabor. Jiten Gour of IND is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 14125 votes between the two candidates.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Kaliabor, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Kaliabor, where AGP’s Keshab Mahanta is currently leading with 36566 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Jiten Gour, who has secured 23424 votes
12:58 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Keshab Mahanta inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Kaliabor, AGP’s Keshab Mahanta appears on track for a win against IND’s Jiten Gour. With counting ongoing, Keshab Mahanta currently holds a strong lead of 13142 votes over Jiten Gour.
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