Guwahati Central Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta wins over ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury with 101297 votes

2:55 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta inches towards victory with 70671 votes

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Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Kunki Chowdhury, who is currently in second place in Guwahati Central. BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is currently in first place with a massive lead of 42338 votes over Kunki Chowdhury.