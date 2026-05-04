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Guwahati Central Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta wins over ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury with 101297 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Guwahati Central Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Guwahati Central Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta wins over ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury with 101297 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Guwahati Central are in. BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta has clinched the assembly seat, defeating ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury by a margin of 61921 votes
3:08 PM(6 months ago)
Vijay Kumar Gupta of BJP Defeats Kunki Chowdhury of ASMJTYP by 48539 Votes
Posted by :-The Guwahati Central assembly election results are in. BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta has emerged victorious, defeating ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury. Vijay Kumar Gupta secured 78688 votes, while Kunki Chowdhury managed 30149 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Guwahati Central Election Result: Vijay Kumar Gupta leads in Guwahati Central, Kunki Chowdhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Guwahati Central results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta polling 70671 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury trails with 28333 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta inches towards victory with 70671 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Kunki Chowdhury, who is currently in second place in Guwahati Central. BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is currently in first place with a massive lead of 42338 votes over Kunki Chowdhury.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Guwahati Central Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Guwahati Central here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Guwahati Central Assembly election results 2026 here
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta leading over ASMJTYP's Kunki Chowdhury by 30690 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Guwahati Central? Current counting trends favour Vijay Kumar Gupta of BJP. Vijay Kumar Gupta has polled 55114 votes so far and is currently leading over Kunki Chowdhury of ASMJTYP,who has polled 24424 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Guwahati Central Election Result: Vijay Kumar Gupta ahead in Guwahati Central, Kunki Chowdhury behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Guwahati Central show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta securing 41791 votes. ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury is currently trailing with 17332 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Guwahati Central Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Guwahati Central Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Guwahati Central Election Result: Vijay Kumar Gupta leads in Guwahati Central, Kunki Chowdhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Guwahati Central results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta polling 41791 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury trails with 17332 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta inches towards victory with 41791 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Kunki Chowdhury, who is currently in second place in Guwahati Central. BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is currently in first place with a massive lead of 24459 votes over Kunki Chowdhury.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Guwahati Central, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Guwahati Central, where BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta is currently leading with 33645 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury, who has secured 15540 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta inches towards victory with 33645 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Kunki Chowdhury, who is currently in second place in Guwahati Central. BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is currently in first place with a massive lead of 18105 votes over Kunki Chowdhury.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Guwahati Central Election Result: Vijay Kumar Gupta ahead in Guwahati Central, Kunki Chowdhury behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Guwahati Central show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta securing 26955 votes. ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury is currently trailing with 14121 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Guwahati Central Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Guwahati Central Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:16 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Kunki Chowdhury by 12834 votes
Posted by :-Vijay Kumar Gupta of BJP is currently leading in Guwahati Central. Kunki Chowdhury of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 12834 votes between the two candidates.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Guwahati Central, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Guwahati Central, where BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta is currently leading with 22513 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Kunki Chowdhury, who has secured 11787 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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