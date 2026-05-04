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Rongkhang Election Result 2026 Highlights: Tuliram Ronghang of BJP Secures Victory in Rongkhang with 83248 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:59 IST
Rongkhang Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Rongkhang Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:59 PM(6 months ago)
Tuliram Ronghang of BJP Secures Victory in Rongkhang with 83248 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Rongkhang has concluded, with Tuliram Ronghang of BJP winning the seat after securing 83248 votes.
3:33 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Tuliram Ronghang wins over INC’s Augustine Enghee with 68799 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Rongkhang are in. BJP’s Tuliram Ronghang has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Augustine Enghee by a margin of 48815 votes
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rongkhang, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rongkhang, where BJP’s Tuliram Ronghang is currently leading with 62548 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Augustine Enghee, who has secured 18811 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Augustine Enghee Falls Behind in Rongkhang Election Race
Posted by :-Augustine Enghee right now is trailing from the Rongkhang. Augustine Enghee has polled 18811 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Tuliram Ronghang, who has polled 62548 votes.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rongkhang Election Result: Tuliram Ronghang leads in Rongkhang, Augustine Enghee trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rongkhang results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Tuliram Ronghang polling 62548 votes, while INC’s Augustine Enghee trails with 18811 votes
2:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Tuliram Ronghang maintains lead of 57109 votes over INC's Augustine Enghee
Posted by :-BJP's Tuliram Ronghang has maintained their lead in Rongkhang. Currently, Tuliram Ronghang has polled 57109 votes and is leading over INC candidate Augustine Enghee, who has polled 17483 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Tuliram Ronghang inches towards victory with 52067 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Augustine Enghee, who is currently in second place in Rongkhang. BJP's Tuliram Ronghang is currently in first place with a massive lead of 36149 votes over Augustine Enghee.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Rongkhang Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Rongkhang here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Rongkhang Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rongkhang Election Result: Tuliram Ronghang ahead in Rongkhang, Augustine Enghee behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Rongkhang show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Tuliram Ronghang securing 47388 votes. INC’s Augustine Enghee is currently trailing with 13817 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Rongkhang Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Rongkhang Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Rongkhang Election Result: Tuliram Ronghang leads in Rongkhang, Augustine Enghee trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rongkhang results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Tuliram Ronghang polling 47388 votes, while INC’s Augustine Enghee trails with 13817 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Tuliram Ronghang secures comfortable lead with 47388
Posted by :-Counting underway in Rongkhang, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Tuliram Ronghang currently. Tuliram Ronghang has a comfortable lead of 33571 votes over INC candidate Augustine Enghee right now.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rongkhang, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rongkhang, where BJP’s Tuliram Ronghang is currently leading with 42100 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Augustine Enghee, who has secured 11891 votes
1:06 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Tuliram Ronghang leading ahead of INC's Augustine Enghee by 30209 votes
Posted by :-Tuliram Ronghang of BJP is currently leading in Rongkhang. Augustine Enghee of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 30209 votes between the two candidates.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rongkhang Election Result: Tuliram Ronghang ahead in Rongkhang, Augustine Enghee behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Rongkhang show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Tuliram Ronghang securing 37564 votes. INC’s Augustine Enghee is currently trailing with 10424 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Rongkhang Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Rongkhang Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:38 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Tuliram Ronghang leading ahead of INC's Augustine Enghee by 27140 votes
Posted by :-Tuliram Ronghang of BJP is currently leading in Rongkhang. Augustine Enghee of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 27140 votes between the two candidates.
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