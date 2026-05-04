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Sipajhar Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Paramananda Rajbongshi wins over INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia with 99720 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:46 IST
Sipajhar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Sipajhar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:46 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Paramananda Rajbongshi wins over INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia with 99720 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Sipajhar are in. BJP’s Paramananda Rajbongshi has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia by a margin of 25245 votes
4:08 PM(6 months ago)
Paramananda Rajbongshi of BJP Defeats Binanda Kumar Saikia of INC by 28036 Votes
Posted by :-The Sipajhar assembly election results are in. BJP’s Paramananda Rajbongshi has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia. Paramananda Rajbongshi secured 87858 votes, while Binanda Kumar Saikia managed 59822 votes
4:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Paramananda Rajbongshi inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Sipajhar, BJP’s Paramananda Rajbongshi appears on track for a win against INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia. With counting ongoing, Paramananda Rajbongshi currently holds a strong lead of 28036 votes over Binanda Kumar Saikia.
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Sipajhar Election Result: Paramananda Rajbongshi leads in Sipajhar, Binanda Kumar Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sipajhar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Paramananda Rajbongshi polling 85396 votes, while INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia trails with 53348 votes
3:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Paramananda Rajbongshi maintains lead of 85396 votes over INC's Binanda Kumar Saikia
Posted by :-BJP's Paramananda Rajbongshi has maintained their lead in Sipajhar. Currently, Paramananda Rajbongshi has polled 85396 votes and is leading over INC candidate Binanda Kumar Saikia, who has polled 53348 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sipajhar, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sipajhar, where BJP’s Paramananda Rajbongshi is currently leading with 63886 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia, who has secured 42078 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sipajhar Election Result: Paramananda Rajbongshi leads in Sipajhar, Binanda Kumar Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sipajhar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Paramananda Rajbongshi polling 63886 votes, while INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia trails with 42078 votes
2:31 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Paramananda Rajbongshi maintains lead of 63886 votes over INC's Binanda Kumar Saikia
Posted by :-BJP's Paramananda Rajbongshi has maintained their lead in Sipajhar. Currently, Paramananda Rajbongshi has polled 63886 votes and is leading over INC candidate Binanda Kumar Saikia, who has polled 42078 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Sipajhar Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Sipajhar here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Sipajhar Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sipajhar Election Result: Paramananda Rajbongshi ahead in Sipajhar, Binanda Kumar Saikia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sipajhar show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Paramananda Rajbongshi securing 54859 votes. INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia is currently trailing with 34468 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Sipajhar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sipajhar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:35 PM(6 months ago)
Paramananda Rajbongshi behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Sipajhar, Paramananda Rajbongshi of BJP is struggling as Binanda Kumar Saikia of INC holds a significant lead of 20391 votes, with counting still underway.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Sipajhar Election Result: Paramananda Rajbongshi leads in Sipajhar, Binanda Kumar Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sipajhar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Paramananda Rajbongshi polling 51668 votes, while INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia trails with 29959 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
Binanda Kumar Saikia Falls Behind in Sipajhar Election Race
Posted by :-Binanda Kumar Saikia right now is trailing from the Sipajhar. Binanda Kumar Saikia has polled 29959 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Paramananda Rajbongshi, who has polled 51668 votes.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sipajhar, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sipajhar, where BJP’s Paramananda Rajbongshi is currently leading with 38077 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia, who has secured 20013 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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