Sipajhar Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Paramananda Rajbongshi wins over INC’s Binanda Kumar Saikia with 99720 votes

3:49 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Paramananda Rajbongshi maintains lead of 85396 votes over INC's Binanda Kumar Saikia

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BJP's Paramananda Rajbongshi has maintained their lead in Sipajhar. Currently, Paramananda Rajbongshi has polled 85396 votes and is leading over INC candidate Binanda Kumar Saikia, who has polled 53348 votes.