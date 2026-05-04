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Barhampur Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Barhampur Seat as Jitu Goswami Wins with 117127 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Barhampur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Barhampur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Barhampur Seat as Jitu Goswami Wins with 117127 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Barhampur seat. BJP's Jitu Goswami has won from the seat, having polled 117127.
6:29 PM(6 months ago)
Jitu Goswami of BJP Secures Victory in Barhampur with 114428 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Barhampur has concluded, with Jitu Goswami of BJP winning the seat after securing 114428 votes.
6:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jitu Goswami inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Barhampur, BJP’s Jitu Goswami appears on track for a win against ASMJTYP’s Rajen Gohain. With counting ongoing, Jitu Goswami currently holds a strong lead of 54038 votes over Rajen Gohain.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jitu Goswami leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Rajen Gohain by 19654 votes
Posted by :-Jitu Goswami of BJP is currently leading in Barhampur. Rajen Gohain of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 19654 votes between the two candidates.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Barhampur, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barhampur, where BJP’s Jitu Goswami is currently leading with 56370 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Rajen Gohain, who has secured 41054 votes
4:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jitu Goswami maintains lead of 56370 votes over ASMJTYP's Rajen Gohain
Posted by :-BJP's Jitu Goswami has maintained their lead in Barhampur. Currently, Jitu Goswami has polled 56370 votes and is leading over ASMJTYP candidate Rajen Gohain, who has polled 41054 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Barhampur Election Result: Jitu Goswami leads in Barhampur, Rajen Gohain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barhampur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Jitu Goswami polling 40036 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Rajen Gohain trails with 30885 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Barhampur, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barhampur, where BJP’s Jitu Goswami is currently leading with 40036 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Rajen Gohain, who has secured 30885 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Barhampur Election Result: Jitu Goswami leads in Barhampur, Rajen Gohain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barhampur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Jitu Goswami polling 40036 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Rajen Gohain trails with 30885 votes
2:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jitu Goswami leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Rajen Gohain by 9151 votes
Posted by :-Jitu Goswami of BJP is currently leading in Barhampur. Rajen Gohain of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 9151 votes between the two candidates.
2:21 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jitu Goswami inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Barhampur, BJP’s Jitu Goswami appears on track for a win against ASMJTYP’s Rajen Gohain. With counting ongoing, Jitu Goswami currently holds a strong lead of 8556 votes over Rajen Gohain.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Barhampur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Barhampur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Barhampur Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Barhampur Election Result: Jitu Goswami ahead in Barhampur, Rajen Gohain behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Barhampur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Jitu Goswami securing 29304 votes. ASMJTYP’s Rajen Gohain is currently trailing with 24088 votes
1:45 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jitu Goswami maintains lead of 29304 votes over ASMJTYP's Rajen Gohain
Posted by :-BJP's Jitu Goswami has maintained their lead in Barhampur. Currently, Jitu Goswami has polled 29304 votes and is leading over ASMJTYP candidate Rajen Gohain, who has polled 24088 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Barhampur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Barhampur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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