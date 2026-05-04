Barhampur Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Barhampur Seat as Jitu Goswami Wins with 117127 Votes

4:40 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Jitu Goswami leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Rajen Gohain by 19654 votes

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Jitu Goswami of BJP is currently leading in Barhampur. Rajen Gohain of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 19654 votes between the two candidates.