Jalukbari Election Result 2026 Highlights: Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP Secures Victory in Jalukbari with 127151 Votes

2:02 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma leading ahead of INC's Bidisha Neog by 41798 votes

Posted by :-

Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP is currently leading in Jalukbari. Bidisha Neog of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 41798 votes between the two candidates.