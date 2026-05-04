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Jalukbari Election Result 2026 Highlights: Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP Secures Victory in Jalukbari with 127151 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:49 IST
Jalukbari Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Jalukbari Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:49 PM(6 months ago)
Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP Secures Victory in Jalukbari with 127151 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Jalukbari has concluded, with Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP winning the seat after securing 127151 votes.
3:07 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma wins over INC’s Bidisha Neog with 89562 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Jalukbari are in. BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Bidisha Neog by a margin of 63029 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Jalukbari Election Result: Himanta Biswa Sarma leads in Jalukbari, Bidisha Neog trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Jalukbari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma polling 89562 votes, while INC’s Bidisha Neog trails with 26533 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma leading over INC's Bidisha Neog by 63029 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Jalukbari? Current counting trends favour Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP. Himanta Biswa Sarma has polled 89562 votes so far and is currently leading over Bidisha Neog of INC,who has polled 26533 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Jalukbari Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Jalukbari here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Jalukbari Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma leading ahead of INC's Bidisha Neog by 41798 votes
Posted by :-Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP is currently leading in Jalukbari. Bidisha Neog of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 41798 votes between the two candidates.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Jalukbari Election Result: Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead in Jalukbari, Bidisha Neog behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jalukbari show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma securing 46737 votes. INC’s Bidisha Neog is currently trailing with 16578 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Jalukbari Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jalukbari Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Jalukbari Election Result: Himanta Biswa Sarma leads in Jalukbari, Bidisha Neog trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Jalukbari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma polling 46737 votes, while INC’s Bidisha Neog trails with 16578 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jalukbari, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jalukbari, where BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently leading with 46737 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Bidisha Neog, who has secured 16578 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma leading ahead of INC's Bidisha Neog by 30159 votes
Posted by :-Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP is currently leading in Jalukbari. Bidisha Neog of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 30159 votes between the two candidates.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Jalukbari Election Result: Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead in Jalukbari, Bidisha Neog behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jalukbari show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma securing 39214 votes. INC’s Bidisha Neog is currently trailing with 15283 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Jalukbari Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jalukbari Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:38 PM(6 months ago)
Himanta Biswa Sarma behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Jalukbari, Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP is struggling as Bidisha Neog of INC holds a significant lead of 23931 votes, with counting still underway.
12:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma maintains lead of 31056 votes over INC's Bidisha Neog
Posted by :-BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma has maintained their lead in Jalukbari. Currently, Himanta Biswa Sarma has polled 31056 votes and is leading over INC candidate Bidisha Neog, who has polled 13842 votes.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jalukbari, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jalukbari, where BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently leading with 25350 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Bidisha Neog, who has secured 10196 votes
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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