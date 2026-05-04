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Biswanath Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Biswanath Seat as Pallab Lochan Das Wins with 84862 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:49 IST
Biswanath Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Biswanath Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Biswanath Seat as Pallab Lochan Das Wins with 84862 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Biswanath seat. BJP's Pallab Lochan Das has won from the seat, having polled 84862.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:56 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pallab Lochan Das leading ahead of INC's Jayanta Borah by 24355 votes
Posted by :-Pallab Lochan Das of BJP is currently leading in Biswanath. Jayanta Borah of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 24355 votes between the two candidates.
4:51 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pallab Lochan Das leading over INC's Jayanta Borah by 21054 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Biswanath? Current counting trends favour Pallab Lochan Das of BJP. Pallab Lochan Das has polled 75522 votes so far and is currently leading over Jayanta Borah of INC,who has polled 54468 votes.
4:12 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pallab Lochan Das maintains lead of 57257 votes over INC's Jayanta Borah
Posted by :-BJP's Pallab Lochan Das has maintained their lead in Biswanath. Currently, Pallab Lochan Das has polled 57257 votes and is leading over INC candidate Jayanta Borah, who has polled 46078 votes.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Biswanath, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Biswanath, where BJP’s Pallab Lochan Das is currently leading with 57257 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Jayanta Borah, who has secured 46078 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Biswanath Election Result: Pallab Lochan Das leads in Biswanath, Jayanta Borah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Biswanath results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pallab Lochan Das polling 47814 votes, while INC’s Jayanta Borah trails with 35037 votes
3:48 PM(6 months ago)
Jayanta Borah Falls Behind in Biswanath Election Race
Posted by :-Jayanta Borah right now is trailing from the Biswanath. Jayanta Borah has polled 35037 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Pallab Lochan Das, who has polled 47814 votes.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Biswanath, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Biswanath, where BJP’s Pallab Lochan Das is currently leading with 39455 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Jayanta Borah, who has secured 24314 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Biswanath Election Result: Pallab Lochan Das leads in Biswanath, Jayanta Borah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Biswanath results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pallab Lochan Das polling 39455 votes, while INC’s Jayanta Borah trails with 24314 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Biswanath Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Biswanath here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Biswanath Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Biswanath Election Result: Pallab Lochan Das ahead in Biswanath, Jayanta Borah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Biswanath show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Pallab Lochan Das securing 39455 votes. INC’s Jayanta Borah is currently trailing with 24314 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Biswanath Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Biswanath Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Biswanath Election Result: Pallab Lochan Das leads in Biswanath, Jayanta Borah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Biswanath results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pallab Lochan Das polling 39455 votes, while INC’s Jayanta Borah trails with 24314 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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