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Dispur Election Result 2026 Highlights: Pradyut Bordoloi of BJP Defeats Mira Goswami of INC by 49667 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Dispur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dispur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
Pradyut Bordoloi of BJP Defeats Mira Goswami of INC by 49667 Votes
Posted by :-The Dispur assembly election results are in. BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Mira Goswami. Pradyut Bordoloi secured 103337 votes, while Mira Goswami managed 53670 votes
2:42 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi wins over INC’s Mira Goswami with 75511 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Dispur are in. BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Mira Goswami by a margin of 36239 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Dispur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dispur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dispur Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Dispur Election Result: Pradyut Bordoloi ahead in Dispur, Mira Goswami behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dispur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Pradyut Bordoloi securing 63889 votes. INC’s Mira Goswami is currently trailing with 31972 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dispur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dispur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:31 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi leading ahead of INC's Mira Goswami by 31917 votes
Posted by :-Pradyut Bordoloi of BJP is currently leading in Dispur. Mira Goswami of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 31917 votes between the two candidates.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dispur Election Result: Pradyut Bordoloi leads in Dispur, Mira Goswami trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dispur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pradyut Bordoloi polling 61560 votes, while INC’s Mira Goswami trails with 25880 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dispur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dispur, where BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi is currently leading with 61560 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Mira Goswami, who has secured 25880 votes
1:01 PM(6 months ago)
Pradyut Bordoloi behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi of BJP is struggling as Mira Goswami of INC holds a significant lead of 35680 votes, with counting still underway.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dispur Election Result: Pradyut Bordoloi ahead in Dispur, Mira Goswami behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dispur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Pradyut Bordoloi securing 57250 votes. INC’s Mira Goswami is currently trailing with 21965 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Dispur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dispur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:44 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi inches towards victory with 57250 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Mira Goswami, who is currently in second place in Dispur. BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 35285 votes over Mira Goswami.
12:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi secures comfortable lead with 51714
Posted by :-Counting underway in Dispur, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi currently. Pradyut Bordoloi has a comfortable lead of 33637 votes over INC candidate Mira Goswami right now.
12:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi leading ahead of INC's Mira Goswami by 28379 votes
Posted by :-Pradyut Bordoloi of BJP is currently leading in Dispur. Mira Goswami of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 28379 votes between the two candidates.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dispur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dispur, where BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi is currently leading with 39040 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Mira Goswami, who has secured 12204 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
Pradyut Bordoloi behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi of BJP is struggling as Mira Goswami of INC holds a significant lead of 26836 votes, with counting still underway.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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