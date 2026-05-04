Mangaldai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Nilima Devi of BJP Defeats Rijumoni Talukdar of INC by 23936 Votes

12:38 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Nilima Devi leading over INC's Rijumoni Talukdar by 10704 votes

Posted by :-

Who will win Mangaldai? Current counting trends favour Nilima Devi of BJP. Nilima Devi has polled 49279 votes so far and is currently leading over Rijumoni Talukdar of INC,who has polled 38575 votes.