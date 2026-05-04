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Mangaldai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Nilima Devi of BJP Defeats Rijumoni Talukdar of INC by 23936 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:46 IST
Mangaldai Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Mangaldai Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:46 PM(6 months ago)
Nilima Devi of BJP Defeats Rijumoni Talukdar of INC by 23936 Votes
Posted by :-The Mangaldai assembly election results are in. BJP’s Nilima Devi has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Rijumoni Talukdar. Nilima Devi secured 100078 votes, while Rijumoni Talukdar managed 76142 votes
3:05 PM(6 months ago)
Nilima Devi of BJP Secures Victory in Mangaldai with 89309 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Mangaldai has concluded, with Nilima Devi of BJP winning the seat after securing 89309 votes.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mangaldai Election Result: Nilima Devi leads in Mangaldai, Rijumoni Talukdar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mangaldai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Nilima Devi polling 83652 votes, while INC’s Rijumoni Talukdar trails with 49752 votes
2:26 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Nilima Devi secures comfortable lead with 83652
Posted by :-Counting underway in Mangaldai, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Nilima Devi currently. Nilima Devi has a comfortable lead of 33900 votes over INC candidate Rijumoni Talukdar right now.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Mangaldai Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Mangaldai here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Mangaldai Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mangaldai Election Result: Nilima Devi ahead in Mangaldai, Rijumoni Talukdar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Mangaldai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Nilima Devi securing 61819 votes. INC’s Rijumoni Talukdar is currently trailing with 44718 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Mangaldai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Mangaldai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Mangaldai Election Result: Nilima Devi leads in Mangaldai, Rijumoni Talukdar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mangaldai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Nilima Devi polling 61819 votes, while INC’s Rijumoni Talukdar trails with 44718 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Nilima Devi maintains lead of 61819 votes over INC's Rijumoni Talukdar
Posted by :-BJP's Nilima Devi has maintained their lead in Mangaldai. Currently, Nilima Devi has polled 61819 votes and is leading over INC candidate Rijumoni Talukdar, who has polled 44718 votes.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Mangaldai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mangaldai, where BJP’s Nilima Devi is currently leading with 49279 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Rijumoni Talukdar, who has secured 38575 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mangaldai Election Result: Nilima Devi ahead in Mangaldai, Rijumoni Talukdar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Mangaldai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Nilima Devi securing 49279 votes. INC’s Rijumoni Talukdar is currently trailing with 38575 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Mangaldai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Mangaldai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:38 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Nilima Devi leading over INC's Rijumoni Talukdar by 10704 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Mangaldai? Current counting trends favour Nilima Devi of BJP. Nilima Devi has polled 49279 votes so far and is currently leading over Rijumoni Talukdar of INC,who has polled 38575 votes.
12:20 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Nilima Devi maintains lead of 45560 votes over INC's Rijumoni Talukdar
Posted by :-BJP's Nilima Devi has maintained their lead in Mangaldai. Currently, Nilima Devi has polled 45560 votes and is leading over INC candidate Rijumoni Talukdar, who has polled 31135 votes.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Mangaldai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mangaldai, where BJP’s Nilima Devi is currently leading with 39635 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Rijumoni Talukdar, who has secured 28270 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:49 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Nilima Devi inches towards victory with 39635 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Rijumoni Talukdar, who is currently in second place in Mangaldai. BJP's Nilima Devi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 11365 votes over Rijumoni Talukdar.
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