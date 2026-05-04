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Behali Election Result 2026 Highlights: Munindra Das of BJP Defeats Gyanendra Sarkar of CPI(ML)(L) by 60703 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:51 IST
Behali Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Behali Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:51 PM(6 months ago)
Munindra Das of BJP Defeats Gyanendra Sarkar of CPI(ML)(L) by 60703 Votes
Posted by :-The Behali assembly election results are in. BJP’s Munindra Das has emerged victorious, defeating CPI(ML)(L)’s Gyanendra Sarkar. Munindra Das secured 87224 votes, while Gyanendra Sarkar managed 26521 votes
2:16 PM(6 months ago)
Munindra Das of BJP Defeats Gyanendra Sarkar of CPI(ML)(L) by 54354 Votes
Posted by :-The Behali assembly election results are in. BJP’s Munindra Das has emerged victorious, defeating CPI(ML)(L)’s Gyanendra Sarkar. Munindra Das secured 78806 votes, while Gyanendra Sarkar managed 24452 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Behali Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Behali here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Behali Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Behali Election Result: Munindra Das ahead in Behali, Gyanendra Sarkar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Behali show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Munindra Das securing 74482 votes. CPI(ML)(L)’s Gyanendra Sarkar is currently trailing with 22412 votes
1:44 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Munindra Das inches towards victory with 74482 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for CPI(ML)(L)'s Gyanendra Sarkar, who is currently in second place in Behali. BJP's Munindra Das is currently in first place with a massive lead of 52070 votes over Gyanendra Sarkar.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Behali Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Behali Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Behali Election Result: Munindra Das leads in Behali, Gyanendra Sarkar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Behali results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Munindra Das polling 56238 votes, while CPI(ML)(L)’s Gyanendra Sarkar trails with 18235 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Behali, with CPI(ML)(L) trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Behali, where BJP’s Munindra Das is currently leading with 56238 votes. Trailing in second place is CPI(ML)(L)’s Gyanendra Sarkar, who has secured 18235 votes
1:06 PM(6 months ago)
Munindra Das behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Behali, Munindra Das of BJP is struggling as Gyanendra Sarkar of CPI(ML)(L) holds a significant lead of 38003 votes, with counting still underway.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Behali Election Result: Munindra Das ahead in Behali, Gyanendra Sarkar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Behali show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Munindra Das securing 46789 votes. CPI(ML)(L)’s Gyanendra Sarkar is currently trailing with 16056 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Behali Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Behali Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Munindra Das inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Behali, BJP’s Munindra Das appears on track for a win against CPI(ML)(L)’s Gyanendra Sarkar. With counting ongoing, Munindra Das currently holds a strong lead of 30733 votes over Gyanendra Sarkar.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Behali, with CPI(ML)(L) trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Behali, where BJP’s Munindra Das is currently leading with 35773 votes. Trailing in second place is CPI(ML)(L)’s Gyanendra Sarkar, who has secured 13281 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:09 PM(6 months ago)
Munindra Das behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Behali, Munindra Das of BJP is struggling as Gyanendra Sarkar of CPI(ML)(L) holds a significant lead of 22492 votes, with counting still underway.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Munindra Das secures comfortable lead with 25263
Posted by :-Counting underway in Behali, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Munindra Das currently. Munindra Das has a comfortable lead of 15376 votes over CPI(ML)(L) candidate Gyanendra Sarkar right now.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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