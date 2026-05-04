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New Guwahati Election Result 2026 Highlights: Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of BJP Secures Victory in New Guwahati with 89636 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 14:22 IST
New Guwahati Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
New Guwahati Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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2:22 PM(6 months ago)
Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of BJP Secures Victory in New Guwahati with 89636 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in New Guwahati has concluded, with Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of BJP winning the seat after securing 89636 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
New Guwahati Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for New Guwahati here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on New Guwahati Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah secures comfortable lead with 85687
Posted by :-Counting underway in New Guwahati, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah currently. Diplu Ranjan Sarmah has a comfortable lead of 46041 votes over INC candidate Santanu Bora right now.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
New Guwahati Election Result: Diplu Ranjan Sarmah ahead in New Guwahati, Santanu Bora behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from New Guwahati show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah securing 74537 votes. INC’s Santanu Bora is currently trailing with 32860 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
New Guwahati Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The New Guwahati Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:31 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah inches towards victory with 74537 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Santanu Bora, who is currently in second place in New Guwahati. BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah is currently in first place with a massive lead of 41677 votes over Santanu Bora.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
New Guwahati Election Result: Diplu Ranjan Sarmah leads in New Guwahati, Santanu Bora trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the New Guwahati results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah polling 68788 votes, while INC’s Santanu Bora trails with 30254 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in New Guwahati, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in New Guwahati, where BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarmah is currently leading with 68788 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Santanu Bora, who has secured 30254 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah maintains lead of 68788 votes over INC's Santanu Bora
Posted by :-BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah has maintained their lead in New Guwahati. Currently, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah has polled 68788 votes and is leading over INC candidate Santanu Bora, who has polled 30254 votes.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
New Guwahati Election Result: Diplu Ranjan Sarmah ahead in New Guwahati, Santanu Bora behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from New Guwahati show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah securing 50121 votes. INC’s Santanu Bora is currently trailing with 23328 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
New Guwahati Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The New Guwahati Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:32 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah leading ahead of INC's Santanu Bora by 26793 votes
Posted by :-Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of BJP is currently leading in New Guwahati. Santanu Bora of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 26793 votes between the two candidates.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in New Guwahati, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in New Guwahati, where BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarmah is currently leading with 43420 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Santanu Bora, who has secured 21645 votes
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah maintains lead of 43420 votes over INC's Santanu Bora
Posted by :-BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah has maintained their lead in New Guwahati. Currently, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah has polled 43420 votes and is leading over INC candidate Santanu Bora, who has polled 21645 votes.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:36 AM(6 months ago)
Diplu Ranjan Sarmah behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In New Guwahati, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of BJP is struggling as Santanu Bora of INC holds a significant lead of 15862 votes, with counting still underway.
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