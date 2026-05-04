New Guwahati Election Result 2026 Highlights: Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of BJP Secures Victory in New Guwahati with 89636 Votes

12:32 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah leading ahead of INC's Santanu Bora by 26793 votes

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Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of BJP is currently leading in New Guwahati. Santanu Bora of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 26793 votes between the two candidates.