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Dhekiajuli Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Dhekiajuli Seat as Ashok Singhal Wins with 111880 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Dhekiajuli Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dhekiajuli Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Dhekiajuli Seat as Ashok Singhal Wins with 111880 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Dhekiajuli seat. BJP's Ashok Singhal has won from the seat, having polled 111880.
4:12 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Dhekiajuli Seat as Ashok Singhal Wins with 63886 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Dhekiajuli seat. BJP's Ashok Singhal has won from the seat, having polled 63886.
4:04 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ashok Singhal leading ahead of INC's Batash Orang by 29284 votes
Posted by :-Ashok Singhal of BJP is currently leading in Dhekiajuli. Batash Orang of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 29284 votes between the two candidates.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Dhekiajuli Election Result: Ashok Singhal leads in Dhekiajuli, Batash Orang trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhekiajuli results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ashok Singhal polling 59387 votes, while INC’s Batash Orang trails with 28182 votes
3:46 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ashok Singhal leading over INC's Batash Orang by 31205 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Dhekiajuli? Current counting trends favour Ashok Singhal of BJP. Ashok Singhal has polled 59387 votes so far and is currently leading over Batash Orang of INC,who has polled 28182 votes.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dhekiajuli, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhekiajuli, where BJP’s Ashok Singhal is currently leading with 46750 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Batash Orang, who has secured 21881 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dhekiajuli Election Result: Ashok Singhal leads in Dhekiajuli, Batash Orang trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhekiajuli results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ashok Singhal polling 46750 votes, while INC’s Batash Orang trails with 21881 votes
2:52 PM(6 months ago)
Batash Orang Falls Behind in Dhekiajuli Election Race
Posted by :-Batash Orang right now is trailing from the Dhekiajuli. Batash Orang has polled 21881 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Ashok Singhal, who has polled 46750 votes.
2:17 PM(6 months ago)
Ashok Singhal behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dhekiajuli, Ashok Singhal of BJP is struggling as Batash Orang of INC holds a significant lead of 23083 votes, with counting still underway.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ashok Singhal inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Dhekiajuli, BJP’s Ashok Singhal appears on track for a win against INC’s Batash Orang. With counting ongoing, Ashok Singhal currently holds a strong lead of 21761 votes over Batash Orang.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Dhekiajuli Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dhekiajuli here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dhekiajuli Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dhekiajuli Election Result: Ashok Singhal ahead in Dhekiajuli, Batash Orang behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dhekiajuli show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Ashok Singhal securing 29601 votes. INC’s Batash Orang is currently trailing with 10309 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dhekiajuli Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dhekiajuli Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dhekiajuli Election Result: Ashok Singhal leads in Dhekiajuli, Batash Orang trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhekiajuli results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ashok Singhal polling 29601 votes, while INC’s Batash Orang trails with 10309 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dhekiajuli, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhekiajuli, where BJP’s Ashok Singhal is currently leading with 29601 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Batash Orang, who has secured 10309 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ashok Singhal inches towards victory with 29601 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Batash Orang, who is currently in second place in Dhekiajuli. BJP's Ashok Singhal is currently in first place with a massive lead of 19292 votes over Batash Orang.
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