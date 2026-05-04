Advertisement
Lumding Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Lumding Seat as Sibu Misra Wins with 115330 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:25 IST
Lumding Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Lumding Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
7:25 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Lumding Seat as Sibu Misra Wins with 115330 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Lumding seat. BJP's Sibu Misra has won from the seat, having polled 115330.
6:36 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sibu Misra leading ahead of INC's Swapan Kar by 18300 votes
Posted by :-Sibu Misra of BJP is currently leading in Lumding. Swapan Kar of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 18300 votes between the two candidates.
5:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sibu Misra secures comfortable lead with 95069
Posted by :-Counting underway in Lumding, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Sibu Misra currently. Sibu Misra has a comfortable lead of 12778 votes over INC candidate Swapan Kar right now.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sibu Misra inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Lumding, BJP’s Sibu Misra appears on track for a win against INC’s Swapan Kar. With counting ongoing, Sibu Misra currently holds a strong lead of 7700 votes over Swapan Kar.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Lumding, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Lumding, where BJP’s Sibu Misra is currently leading with 69923 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Swapan Kar, who has secured 69070 votes
4:08 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Swapan Kar Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Swapan Kar is currently trailing in Lumding, with 69070 votes so far, behind BJP’s Sibu Misra, who has polled 69923 votes.
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Lumding Election Result: Sibu Misra leads in Lumding, Swapan Kar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Lumding results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Sibu Misra polling 57361 votes, while INC’s Swapan Kar trails with 43004 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Lumding, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Lumding, where BJP’s Sibu Misra is currently leading with 57361 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Swapan Kar, who has secured 43004 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Lumding Election Result: Sibu Misra leads in Lumding, Swapan Kar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Lumding results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Sibu Misra polling 57361 votes, while INC’s Swapan Kar trails with 43004 votes
2:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sibu Misra leading over INC's Swapan Kar by 14357 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Lumding? Current counting trends favour Sibu Misra of BJP. Sibu Misra has polled 57361 votes so far and is currently leading over Swapan Kar of INC,who has polled 43004 votes.
2:16 PM(6 months ago)
Swapan Kar Falls Behind in Lumding Election Race
Posted by :-Swapan Kar right now is trailing from the Lumding. Swapan Kar has polled 40493 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Sibu Misra, who has polled 51180 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Lumding Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Lumding here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Lumding Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Lumding Election Result: Sibu Misra ahead in Lumding, Swapan Kar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Lumding show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Sibu Misra securing 46807 votes. INC’s Swapan Kar is currently trailing with 26588 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Lumding Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Lumding Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Lumding Election Result: Sibu Misra leads in Lumding, Swapan Kar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Lumding results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Sibu Misra polling 46807 votes, while INC’s Swapan Kar trails with 26588 votes
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today