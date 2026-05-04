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Kamalpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: Diganta Kalita of BJP Secures Victory in Kamalpur with 74455 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:21 IST
Kamalpur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Kamalpur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:21 PM(6 months ago)
Diganta Kalita of BJP Secures Victory in Kamalpur with 74455 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Kamalpur has concluded, with Diganta Kalita of BJP winning the seat after securing 74455 votes.
5:54 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Diganta Kalita secures comfortable lead with 74455
Posted by :-Counting underway in Kamalpur, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Diganta Kalita currently. Diganta Kalita has a comfortable lead of 19449 votes over INC candidate Satyabrat Kalita right now.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Kamalpur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Kamalpur, where BJP’s Diganta Kalita is currently leading with 43652 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Satyabrat Kalita, who has secured 28061 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Kamalpur Election Result: Diganta Kalita leads in Kamalpur, Satyabrat Kalita trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kamalpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Diganta Kalita polling 43652 votes, while INC’s Satyabrat Kalita trails with 28061 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Kamalpur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Kamalpur, where BJP’s Diganta Kalita is currently leading with 43652 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Satyabrat Kalita, who has secured 28061 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Kamalpur Election Result: Diganta Kalita leads in Kamalpur, Satyabrat Kalita trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kamalpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Diganta Kalita polling 43652 votes, while INC’s Satyabrat Kalita trails with 28061 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Kamalpur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Kamalpur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Kamalpur Assembly election results 2026 here
2:00 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Diganta Kalita leading ahead of INC's Satyabrat Kalita by 15591 votes
Posted by :-Diganta Kalita of BJP is currently leading in Kamalpur. Satyabrat Kalita of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 15591 votes between the two candidates.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Kamalpur Election Result: Diganta Kalita ahead in Kamalpur, Satyabrat Kalita behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Kamalpur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Diganta Kalita securing 37707 votes. INC’s Satyabrat Kalita is currently trailing with 26518 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Kamalpur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Kamalpur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Kamalpur Election Result: Diganta Kalita leads in Kamalpur, Satyabrat Kalita trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kamalpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Diganta Kalita polling 37707 votes, while INC’s Satyabrat Kalita trails with 26518 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Kamalpur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Kamalpur, where BJP’s Diganta Kalita is currently leading with 37707 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Satyabrat Kalita, who has secured 26518 votes
1:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Diganta Kalita leading over INC's Satyabrat Kalita by 11189 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Kamalpur? Current counting trends favour Diganta Kalita of BJP. Diganta Kalita has polled 37707 votes so far and is currently leading over Satyabrat Kalita of INC,who has polled 26518 votes.
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