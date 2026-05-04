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Hojai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Shiladitya Dev of BJP Secures Victory in Hojai with 144361 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Hojai Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Hojai Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
Shiladitya Dev of BJP Secures Victory in Hojai with 144361 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Hojai has concluded, with Shiladitya Dev of BJP winning the seat after securing 144361 votes.
2:49 PM(6 months ago)
Shiladitya Dev of BJP Secures Victory in Hojai with 100329 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Hojai has concluded, with Shiladitya Dev of BJP winning the seat after securing 100329 votes.
2:19 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Shiladitya Dev maintains lead of 84380 votes over INC's Jhilli Chowdhury
Posted by :-BJP's Shiladitya Dev has maintained their lead in Hojai. Currently, Shiladitya Dev has polled 84380 votes and is leading over INC candidate Jhilli Chowdhury, who has polled 35768 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Hojai Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Hojai here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Hojai Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Hojai Election Result: Shiladitya Dev ahead in Hojai, Jhilli Chowdhury behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Hojai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Shiladitya Dev securing 63141 votes. INC’s Jhilli Chowdhury is currently trailing with 30036 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Hojai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Hojai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Hojai Election Result: Shiladitya Dev leads in Hojai, Jhilli Chowdhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Hojai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Shiladitya Dev polling 63141 votes, while INC’s Jhilli Chowdhury trails with 30036 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Shiladitya Dev leading ahead of INC's Jhilli Chowdhury by 33105 votes
Posted by :-Shiladitya Dev of BJP is currently leading in Hojai. Jhilli Chowdhury of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 33105 votes between the two candidates.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Hojai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Hojai, where BJP’s Shiladitya Dev is currently leading with 41281 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Jhilli Chowdhury, who has secured 25282 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Hojai Election Result: Shiladitya Dev ahead in Hojai, Jhilli Chowdhury behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Hojai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Shiladitya Dev securing 41281 votes. INC’s Jhilli Chowdhury is currently trailing with 25282 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Hojai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Hojai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:26 PM(6 months ago)
Shiladitya Dev behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Hojai, Shiladitya Dev of BJP is struggling as Jhilli Chowdhury of INC holds a significant lead of 15999 votes, with counting still underway.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Hojai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Hojai, where BJP’s Shiladitya Dev is currently leading with 34766 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Jhilli Chowdhury, who has secured 22587 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:53 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Shiladitya Dev secures comfortable lead with 34766
Posted by :-Counting underway in Hojai, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev currently. Shiladitya Dev has a comfortable lead of 12179 votes over INC candidate Jhilli Chowdhury right now.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Hojai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Hojai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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