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Jagiroad Election Result 2026 Highlights: Pijush Hazarika of BJP Secures Victory in Jagiroad with 155129 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Jagiroad Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Jagiroad Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
Pijush Hazarika of BJP Secures Victory in Jagiroad with 155129 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Jagiroad has concluded, with Pijush Hazarika of BJP winning the seat after securing 155129 votes.
1:35 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Jagiroad Seat as Pijush Hazarika Wins with 85834 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Jagiroad seat. BJP's Pijush Hazarika has won from the seat, having polled 85834.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Jagiroad Election Result: Pijush Hazarika leads in Jagiroad, Sri Bubul Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Jagiroad results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pijush Hazarika polling 78714 votes, while INC’s Sri Bubul Das trails with 34167 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pijush Hazarika inches towards victory with 78714 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Sri Bubul Das, who is currently in second place in Jagiroad. BJP's Pijush Hazarika is currently in first place with a massive lead of 44547 votes over Sri Bubul Das.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jagiroad, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jagiroad, where BJP’s Pijush Hazarika is currently leading with 72956 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sri Bubul Das, who has secured 30669 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pijush Hazarika maintains lead of 72956 votes over INC's Sri Bubul Das
Posted by :-BJP's Pijush Hazarika has maintained their lead in Jagiroad. Currently, Pijush Hazarika has polled 72956 votes and is leading over INC candidate Sri Bubul Das, who has polled 30669 votes.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Jagiroad Election Result: Pijush Hazarika ahead in Jagiroad, Sri Bubul Das behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jagiroad show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Pijush Hazarika securing 59237 votes. INC’s Sri Bubul Das is currently trailing with 27501 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Jagiroad Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jagiroad Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pijush Hazarika maintains lead of 59237 votes over INC's Sri Bubul Das
Posted by :-BJP's Pijush Hazarika has maintained their lead in Jagiroad. Currently, Pijush Hazarika has polled 59237 votes and is leading over INC candidate Sri Bubul Das, who has polled 27501 votes.
12:21 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pijush Hazarika secures comfortable lead with 45252
Posted by :-Counting underway in Jagiroad, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Pijush Hazarika currently. Pijush Hazarika has a comfortable lead of 21941 votes over INC candidate Sri Bubul Das right now.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jagiroad, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jagiroad, where BJP’s Pijush Hazarika is currently leading with 38591 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sri Bubul Das, who has secured 20691 votes
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:49 AM(6 months ago)
Pijush Hazarika behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Jagiroad, Pijush Hazarika of BJP is struggling as Sri Bubul Das of INC holds a significant lead of 17900 votes, with counting still underway.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Jagiroad Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jagiroad Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:23 AM(6 months ago)
Jagiroad Election Result: Pijush Hazarika ahead in Jagiroad, Sri Bubul Das behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jagiroad show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Pijush Hazarika securing 17625 votes. INC’s Sri Bubul Das is currently trailing with 11570 votes
10:58 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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