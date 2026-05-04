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Palasbari Election Result 2026 Highlights: Himangshu Baishya of BJP Secures Victory in Palasbari with 109301 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:19 IST
Palasbari Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Palasbari Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:19 PM(6 months ago)
Himangshu Baishya of BJP Secures Victory in Palasbari with 109301 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Palasbari has concluded, with Himangshu Baishya of BJP winning the seat after securing 109301 votes.
5:52 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Himangshu Baishya inches towards victory with 108744 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Pankaj Lochan Goswami, who is currently in second place in Palasbari. BJP's Himangshu Baishya is currently in first place with a massive lead of 43883 votes over Pankaj Lochan Goswami.
5:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Himangshu Baishya inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Palasbari, BJP’s Himangshu Baishya appears on track for a win against ASMJTYP’s Pankaj Lochan Goswami. With counting ongoing, Himangshu Baishya currently holds a strong lead of 41385 votes over Pankaj Lochan Goswami.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Palasbari, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Palasbari, where BJP’s Himangshu Baishya is currently leading with 47893 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Pankaj Lochan Goswami, who has secured 23168 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Palasbari Election Result: Himangshu Baishya leads in Palasbari, Pankaj Lochan Goswami trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Palasbari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Himangshu Baishya polling 47893 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Pankaj Lochan Goswami trails with 23168 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Palasbari, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Palasbari, where BJP’s Himangshu Baishya is currently leading with 47893 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Pankaj Lochan Goswami, who has secured 23168 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Palasbari Election Result: Himangshu Baishya leads in Palasbari, Pankaj Lochan Goswami trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Palasbari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Himangshu Baishya polling 47893 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Pankaj Lochan Goswami trails with 23168 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Palasbari Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Palasbari here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Palasbari Assembly election results 2026 here
2:00 PM(6 months ago)
Himangshu Baishya behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Palasbari, Himangshu Baishya of BJP is struggling as Pankaj Lochan Goswami of ASMJTYP holds a significant lead of 24725 votes, with counting still underway.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Palasbari Election Result: Himangshu Baishya ahead in Palasbari, Pankaj Lochan Goswami behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Palasbari show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Himangshu Baishya securing 42550 votes. ASMJTYP’s Pankaj Lochan Goswami is currently trailing with 20152 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Palasbari Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Palasbari Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Palasbari Election Result: Himangshu Baishya leads in Palasbari, Pankaj Lochan Goswami trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Palasbari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Himangshu Baishya polling 42550 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Pankaj Lochan Goswami trails with 20152 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Palasbari, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Palasbari, where BJP’s Himangshu Baishya is currently leading with 42550 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Pankaj Lochan Goswami, who has secured 20152 votes
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