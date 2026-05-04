Palasbari Election Result 2026 Highlights: Himangshu Baishya of BJP Secures Victory in Palasbari with 109301 Votes

5:52 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Himangshu Baishya inches towards victory with 108744 votes

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Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Pankaj Lochan Goswami, who is currently in second place in Palasbari. BJP's Himangshu Baishya is currently in first place with a massive lead of 43883 votes over Pankaj Lochan Goswami.