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Dhing Election Result 2026 Highlights: Mehboob Muktar of RD Defeats Matiur Rahman of AIUDF by 71494 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Dhing Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dhing Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
Mehboob Muktar of RD Defeats Matiur Rahman of AIUDF by 71494 Votes
Posted by :-The Dhing assembly election results are in. RD’s Mehboob Muktar has emerged victorious, defeating AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman. Mehboob Muktar secured 131182 votes, while Matiur Rahman managed 59688 votes
4:02 PM(6 months ago)
RD Retains Dhing Seat as Mehboob Muktar Wins with 104254 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and RD has managed to retain the Dhing seat. RD's Mehboob Muktar has won from the seat, having polled 104254.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Dhing Election Result: Mehboob Muktar leads in Dhing, Matiur Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhing results are still awaited. Early trends show RD in the lead, with candidate Mehboob Muktar polling 98760 votes, while AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman trails with 39606 votes
3:48 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Mehboob Muktar maintains lead of 98760 votes over AIUDF's Matiur Rahman
Posted by :-RD's Mehboob Muktar has maintained their lead in Dhing. Currently, Mehboob Muktar has polled 98760 votes and is leading over AIUDF candidate Matiur Rahman, who has polled 39606 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
RD is ahead in Dhing, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhing, where RD’s Mehboob Muktar is currently leading with 69574 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman, who has secured 31741 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Dhing Election Result: Mehboob Muktar leads in Dhing, Matiur Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhing results are still awaited. Early trends show RD in the lead, with candidate Mehboob Muktar polling 69574 votes, while AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman trails with 31741 votes
2:24 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Mehboob Muktar leading ahead of AIUDF's Matiur Rahman by 37833 votes
Posted by :-Mehboob Muktar of RD is currently leading in Dhing. Matiur Rahman of AIUDF is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 37833 votes between the two candidates.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Dhing Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dhing here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dhing Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dhing Election Result: Mehboob Muktar ahead in Dhing, Matiur Rahman behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dhing show RD in the lead, with its candidate Mehboob Muktar securing 61599 votes. AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman is currently trailing with 27827 votes
1:42 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Mehboob Muktar leading over AIUDF's Matiur Rahman by 33772 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Dhing? Current counting trends favour Mehboob Muktar of RD. Mehboob Muktar has polled 61599 votes so far and is currently leading over Matiur Rahman of AIUDF,who has polled 27827 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dhing Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dhing Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dhing Election Result: Mehboob Muktar leads in Dhing, Matiur Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhing results are still awaited. Early trends show RD in the lead, with candidate Mehboob Muktar polling 48220 votes, while AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman trails with 18160 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
RD is ahead in Dhing, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhing, where RD’s Mehboob Muktar is currently leading with 48220 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman, who has secured 18160 votes
12:58 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Mehboob Muktar secures comfortable lead with 48220
Posted by :-Counting underway in Dhing, but things look pretty good for RD candidate Mehboob Muktar currently. Mehboob Muktar has a comfortable lead of 30060 votes over AIUDF candidate Matiur Rahman right now.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Dhing Election Result: Mehboob Muktar ahead in Dhing, Matiur Rahman behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dhing show RD in the lead, with its candidate Mehboob Muktar securing 48220 votes. AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman is currently trailing with 18160 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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