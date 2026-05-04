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Chamaria Election Result 2026 Highlights: Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC Secures Victory in Chamaria with 149720 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:32 IST
Chamaria Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Chamaria Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:32 PM(6 months ago)
Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC Secures Victory in Chamaria with 149720 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Chamaria has concluded, with Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC winning the seat after securing 149720 votes.
6:28 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Rekibuddin Ahmed leading ahead of AIUDF's Imdad Hussain by 78696 votes
Posted by :-Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC is currently leading in Chamaria. Imdad Hussain of AIUDF is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 78696 votes between the two candidates.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Chamaria, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Chamaria, where INC’s Rekibuddin Ahmed is currently leading with 58731 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Imdad Hussain, who has secured 26123 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Chamaria Election Result: Rekibuddin Ahmed leads in Chamaria, Imdad Hussain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chamaria results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed polling 58731 votes, while AIUDF’s Imdad Hussain trails with 26123 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Chamaria, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Chamaria, where INC’s Rekibuddin Ahmed is currently leading with 58731 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Imdad Hussain, who has secured 26123 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Chamaria Election Result: Rekibuddin Ahmed leads in Chamaria, Imdad Hussain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chamaria results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed polling 58731 votes, while AIUDF’s Imdad Hussain trails with 26123 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Chamaria Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Chamaria here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Chamaria Assembly election results 2026 here
1:59 PM(6 months ago)
Imdad Hussain Falls Behind in Chamaria Election Race
Posted by :-Imdad Hussain right now is trailing from the Chamaria. Imdad Hussain has polled 26123 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Rekibuddin Ahmed, who has polled 58731 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Chamaria Election Result: Rekibuddin Ahmed ahead in Chamaria, Imdad Hussain behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Chamaria show INC in the lead, with its candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed securing 52720 votes. AIUDF’s Imdad Hussain is currently trailing with 21802 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Chamaria Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Chamaria Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Chamaria Election Result: Rekibuddin Ahmed leads in Chamaria, Imdad Hussain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chamaria results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed polling 52720 votes, while AIUDF’s Imdad Hussain trails with 21802 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Chamaria, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Chamaria, where INC’s Rekibuddin Ahmed is currently leading with 52720 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Imdad Hussain, who has secured 21802 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Chamaria Election Result: Rekibuddin Ahmed ahead in Chamaria, Imdad Hussain behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Chamaria show INC in the lead, with its candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed securing 52720 votes. AIUDF’s Imdad Hussain is currently trailing with 21802 votes
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