Chamaria Election Result 2026 Highlights: Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC Secures Victory in Chamaria with 149720 Votes

6:28 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Rekibuddin Ahmed leading ahead of AIUDF's Imdad Hussain by 78696 votes

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Rekibuddin Ahmed of INC is currently leading in Chamaria. Imdad Hussain of AIUDF is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 78696 votes between the two candidates.