Morigaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Morigaon Seat as Rama Kanta Dewri Wins with 117942 Votes

1:41 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri leading over ASMJTYP's Bani Kanta Das by 24423 votes

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Who will win Morigaon? Current counting trends favour Rama Kanta Dewri of BJP. Rama Kanta Dewri has polled 54266 votes so far and is currently leading over Bani Kanta Das of ASMJTYP,who has polled 29843 votes.