Advertisement
Morigaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Morigaon Seat as Rama Kanta Dewri Wins with 117942 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Morigaon Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Morigaon Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
7:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Morigaon Seat as Rama Kanta Dewri Wins with 117942 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Morigaon seat. BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri has won from the seat, having polled 117942.
2:21 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Morigaon Seat as Rama Kanta Dewri Wins with 64940 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Morigaon seat. BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri has won from the seat, having polled 64940.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Morigaon Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Morigaon here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Morigaon Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Morigaon Election Result: Rama Kanta Dewri ahead in Morigaon, Bani Kanta Das behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Morigaon show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rama Kanta Dewri securing 54266 votes. ASMJTYP’s Bani Kanta Das is currently trailing with 29843 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri leading over ASMJTYP's Bani Kanta Das by 24423 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Morigaon? Current counting trends favour Rama Kanta Dewri of BJP. Rama Kanta Dewri has polled 54266 votes so far and is currently leading over Bani Kanta Das of ASMJTYP,who has polled 29843 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Morigaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Morigaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Morigaon Election Result: Rama Kanta Dewri leads in Morigaon, Bani Kanta Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Morigaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rama Kanta Dewri polling 49801 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Bani Kanta Das trails with 26332 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri leading over ASMJTYP's Bani Kanta Das by 23469 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Morigaon? Current counting trends favour Rama Kanta Dewri of BJP. Rama Kanta Dewri has polled 49801 votes so far and is currently leading over Bani Kanta Das of ASMJTYP,who has polled 26332 votes.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Morigaon, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Morigaon, where BJP’s Rama Kanta Dewri is currently leading with 43815 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Bani Kanta Das, who has secured 23443 votes
12:59 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Morigaon, BJP’s Rama Kanta Dewri appears on track for a win against ASMJTYP’s Bani Kanta Das. With counting ongoing, Rama Kanta Dewri currently holds a strong lead of 20372 votes over Bani Kanta Das.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Morigaon Election Result: Rama Kanta Dewri ahead in Morigaon, Bani Kanta Das behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Morigaon show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rama Kanta Dewri securing 37742 votes. ASMJTYP’s Bani Kanta Das is currently trailing with 20726 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Morigaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Morigaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:38 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri secures comfortable lead with 37742
Posted by :-Counting underway in Morigaon, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Rama Kanta Dewri currently. Rama Kanta Dewri has a comfortable lead of 17016 votes over ASMJTYP candidate Bani Kanta Das right now.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Morigaon, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Morigaon, where BJP’s Rama Kanta Dewri is currently leading with 32362 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Bani Kanta Das, who has secured 17104 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:08 PM(6 months ago)
Bani Kanta Das Falls Behind in Morigaon Election Race
Posted by :-Bani Kanta Das right now is trailing from the Morigaon. Bani Kanta Das has polled 17104 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Rama Kanta Dewri, who has polled 32362 votes.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:50 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Bani Kanta Das by 11353 votes
Posted by :-Rama Kanta Dewri of BJP is currently leading in Morigaon. Bani Kanta Das of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 11353 votes between the two candidates.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today