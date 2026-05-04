Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Result 2026 Highlights: AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das wins over INC’s Nandita Das with 81699 votes

4:30 PM ( 6 months ago )

Prakash Chandra Das Falls Behind in Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Race

Posted by :-

Prakash Chandra Das right now is trailing from the Hajo–Sualkuchi. Prakash Chandra Das has polled 65144 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Nandita Das, who has polled 72065 votes.