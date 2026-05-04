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Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Result 2026 Highlights: AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das wins over INC’s Nandita Das with 81699 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:42 IST
Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Hajo–Sualkuchi Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:42 PM(6 months ago)
AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das wins over INC’s Nandita Das with 81699 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Hajo–Sualkuchi are in. AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Nandita Das by a margin of 724 votes
8:01 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:48 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Nandita Das leads in initial trends
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Assam's Hajo–Sualkuchi assembly seat with early trends indicating Nandita Das of INC is leading.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:30 PM(6 months ago)
Prakash Chandra Das Falls Behind in Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Race
Posted by :-Prakash Chandra Das right now is trailing from the Hajo–Sualkuchi. Prakash Chandra Das has polled 65144 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Nandita Das, who has polled 72065 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Hajo–Sualkuchi, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Hajo–Sualkuchi, where INC’s Nandita Das is currently leading with 47590 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das, who has secured 29390 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Result: Nandita Das leads in Hajo–Sualkuchi, Prakash Chandra Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Hajo–Sualkuchi results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Nandita Das polling 47590 votes, while AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das trails with 29390 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Hajo–Sualkuchi, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Hajo–Sualkuchi, where INC’s Nandita Das is currently leading with 47590 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das, who has secured 29390 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Result: Nandita Das leads in Hajo–Sualkuchi, Prakash Chandra Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Hajo–Sualkuchi results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Nandita Das polling 47590 votes, while AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das trails with 29390 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Hajo–Sualkuchi Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Hajo–Sualkuchi here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Hajo–Sualkuchi Assembly election results 2026 here
1:59 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Nandita Das inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Hajo–Sualkuchi, INC’s Nandita Das appears on track for a win against AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das. With counting ongoing, Nandita Das currently holds a strong lead of 18200 votes over Prakash Chandra Das.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Result: Nandita Das ahead in Hajo–Sualkuchi, Prakash Chandra Das behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Hajo–Sualkuchi show INC in the lead, with its candidate Nandita Das securing 45511 votes. AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das is currently trailing with 23107 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Hajo–Sualkuchi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Hajo–Sualkuchi Election Result: Nandita Das leads in Hajo–Sualkuchi, Prakash Chandra Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Hajo–Sualkuchi results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Nandita Das polling 45511 votes, while AGP’s Prakash Chandra Das trails with 23107 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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