Gohpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Gohpur Seat as Utpal Borah Wins with 96582 Votes

12:37 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Utpal Borah leading ahead of INC's Sankar Jyoti Kutum by 25010 votes

Posted by :-

Utpal Borah of BJP is currently leading in Gohpur. Sankar Jyoti Kutum of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 25010 votes between the two candidates.