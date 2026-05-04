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Gohpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Gohpur Seat as Utpal Borah Wins with 96582 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:51 IST
Gohpur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Gohpur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:51 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Gohpur Seat as Utpal Borah Wins with 96582 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Gohpur seat. BJP's Utpal Borah has won from the seat, having polled 96582.
2:31 PM(6 months ago)
Utpal Borah of BJP Secures Victory in Gohpur with 59505 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Gohpur has concluded, with Utpal Borah of BJP winning the seat after securing 59505 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Gohpur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Gohpur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Gohpur Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Gohpur Election Result: Utpal Borah ahead in Gohpur, Sankar Jyoti Kutum behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Gohpur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Utpal Borah securing 54419 votes. INC’s Sankar Jyoti Kutum is currently trailing with 24179 votes
1:45 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Utpal Borah leading over INC's Sankar Jyoti Kutum by 30240 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Gohpur? Current counting trends favour Utpal Borah of BJP. Utpal Borah has polled 54419 votes so far and is currently leading over Sankar Jyoti Kutum of INC,who has polled 24179 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Gohpur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Gohpur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Gohpur Election Result: Utpal Borah leads in Gohpur, Sankar Jyoti Kutum trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Gohpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Utpal Borah polling 48726 votes, while INC’s Sankar Jyoti Kutum trails with 22133 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Gohpur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Gohpur, where BJP’s Utpal Borah is currently leading with 48726 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sankar Jyoti Kutum, who has secured 22133 votes
1:06 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Utpal Borah maintains lead of 48726 votes over INC's Sankar Jyoti Kutum
Posted by :-BJP's Utpal Borah has maintained their lead in Gohpur. Currently, Utpal Borah has polled 48726 votes and is leading over INC candidate Sankar Jyoti Kutum, who has polled 22133 votes.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Gohpur Election Result: Utpal Borah ahead in Gohpur, Sankar Jyoti Kutum behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Gohpur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Utpal Borah securing 44032 votes. INC’s Sankar Jyoti Kutum is currently trailing with 19022 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Gohpur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Gohpur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Utpal Borah leading ahead of INC's Sankar Jyoti Kutum by 25010 votes
Posted by :-Utpal Borah of BJP is currently leading in Gohpur. Sankar Jyoti Kutum of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 25010 votes between the two candidates.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Gohpur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Gohpur, where BJP’s Utpal Borah is currently leading with 28066 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sankar Jyoti Kutum, who has secured 11497 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Utpal Borah leading ahead of INC's Sankar Jyoti Kutum by 16569 votes
Posted by :-Utpal Borah of BJP is currently leading in Gohpur. Sankar Jyoti Kutum of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 16569 votes between the two candidates.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Gohpur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Gohpur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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