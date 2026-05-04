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Dimoria Election Result 2026 Highlights: Dr. Tapan Das of AGP Secures Victory in Dimoria with 116058 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Dimoria Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dimoria Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
Dr. Tapan Das of AGP Secures Victory in Dimoria with 116058 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Dimoria has concluded, with Dr. Tapan Das of AGP winning the seat after securing 116058 votes.
2:24 PM(6 months ago)
AGP’s Dr. Tapan Das wins over INC’s Kishor Kumar Baruah with 91352 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Dimoria are in. AGP’s Dr. Tapan Das has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Kishor Kumar Baruah by a margin of 50882 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Dimoria Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dimoria here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dimoria Assembly election results 2026 here
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dr. Tapan Das leading ahead of INC's Kishor Kumar Baruah by 42991 votes
Posted by :-Dr. Tapan Das of AGP is currently leading in Dimoria. Kishor Kumar Baruah of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 42991 votes between the two candidates.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dimoria Election Result: Dr. Tapan Das ahead in Dimoria, Kishor Kumar Baruah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dimoria show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Dr. Tapan Das securing 67496 votes. INC’s Kishor Kumar Baruah is currently trailing with 30474 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dimoria Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dimoria Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:28 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dr. Tapan Das inches towards victory with 67496 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Kishor Kumar Baruah, who is currently in second place in Dimoria. AGP's Dr. Tapan Das is currently in first place with a massive lead of 37022 votes over Kishor Kumar Baruah.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Dimoria Election Result: Dr. Tapan Das leads in Dimoria, Kishor Kumar Baruah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dimoria results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Dr. Tapan Das polling 61851 votes, while INC’s Kishor Kumar Baruah trails with 27483 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Dimoria, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dimoria, where AGP’s Dr. Tapan Das is currently leading with 61851 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kishor Kumar Baruah, who has secured 27483 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dr. Tapan Das inches towards victory with 61851 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Kishor Kumar Baruah, who is currently in second place in Dimoria. AGP's Dr. Tapan Das is currently in first place with a massive lead of 34368 votes over Kishor Kumar Baruah.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Dimoria Election Result: Dr. Tapan Das ahead in Dimoria, Kishor Kumar Baruah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dimoria show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Dr. Tapan Das securing 56514 votes. INC’s Kishor Kumar Baruah is currently trailing with 24665 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Dimoria Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dimoria Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:37 PM(6 months ago)
Dr. Tapan Das behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dimoria, Dr. Tapan Das of AGP is struggling as Kishor Kumar Baruah of INC holds a significant lead of 31849 votes, with counting still underway.
12:15 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dr. Tapan Das inches towards victory with 50667 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Kishor Kumar Baruah, who is currently in second place in Dimoria. AGP's Dr. Tapan Das is currently in first place with a massive lead of 28569 votes over Kishor Kumar Baruah.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Dimoria, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dimoria, where AGP’s Dr. Tapan Das is currently leading with 43191 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kishor Kumar Baruah, who has secured 19004 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
Dr. Tapan Das behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dimoria, Dr. Tapan Das of AGP is struggling as Kishor Kumar Baruah of INC holds a significant lead of 24187 votes, with counting still underway.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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