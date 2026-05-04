Advertisement
Rangiya Election Result 2026 Highlights: Bhabesh Kalita of BJP Defeats Pranjit Choudhury of INC by 34029 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:18 IST
Rangiya Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Rangiya Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
6:18 PM(6 months ago)
Bhabesh Kalita of BJP Defeats Pranjit Choudhury of INC by 34029 Votes
Posted by :-The Rangiya assembly election results are in. BJP’s Bhabesh Kalita has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Pranjit Choudhury. Bhabesh Kalita secured 107929 votes, while Pranjit Choudhury managed 73900 votes
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhabesh Kalita leading over INC's Pranjit Choudhury by 25608 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Rangiya? Current counting trends favour Bhabesh Kalita of BJP. Bhabesh Kalita has polled 94361 votes so far and is currently leading over Pranjit Choudhury of INC,who has polled 68753 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rangiya, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rangiya, where BJP’s Bhabesh Kalita is currently leading with 48998 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pranjit Choudhury, who has secured 39375 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Rangiya Election Result: Bhabesh Kalita leads in Rangiya, Pranjit Choudhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rangiya results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhabesh Kalita polling 48998 votes, while INC’s Pranjit Choudhury trails with 39375 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rangiya, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rangiya, where BJP’s Bhabesh Kalita is currently leading with 48998 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pranjit Choudhury, who has secured 39375 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rangiya Election Result: Bhabesh Kalita leads in Rangiya, Pranjit Choudhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rangiya results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhabesh Kalita polling 48998 votes, while INC’s Pranjit Choudhury trails with 39375 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Rangiya Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Rangiya here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Rangiya Assembly election results 2026 here
2:00 PM(6 months ago)
Bhabesh Kalita behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Rangiya, Bhabesh Kalita of BJP is struggling as Pranjit Choudhury of INC holds a significant lead of 9623 votes, with counting still underway.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rangiya Election Result: Bhabesh Kalita ahead in Rangiya, Pranjit Choudhury behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Rangiya show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhabesh Kalita securing 38905 votes. INC’s Pranjit Choudhury is currently trailing with 31437 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Rangiya Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Rangiya Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Rangiya Election Result: Bhabesh Kalita leads in Rangiya, Pranjit Choudhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rangiya results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhabesh Kalita polling 38905 votes, while INC’s Pranjit Choudhury trails with 31437 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Rangiya, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rangiya, where BJP’s Bhabesh Kalita is currently leading with 38905 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pranjit Choudhury, who has secured 31437 votes
1:01 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhabesh Kalita secures comfortable lead with 38905
Posted by :-Counting underway in Rangiya, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Bhabesh Kalita currently. Bhabesh Kalita has a comfortable lead of 7468 votes over INC candidate Pranjit Choudhury right now.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today