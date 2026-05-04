Rangiya Election Result 2026 Highlights: Bhabesh Kalita of BJP Defeats Pranjit Choudhury of INC by 34029 Votes

4:15 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Bhabesh Kalita leading over INC's Pranjit Choudhury by 25608 votes

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Who will win Rangiya? Current counting trends favour Bhabesh Kalita of BJP. Bhabesh Kalita has polled 94361 votes so far and is currently leading over Pranjit Choudhury of INC,who has polled 68753 votes.