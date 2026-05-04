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Haflong Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Haflong Seat as Rupali Langthasa Wins with 78674 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 6, 2026 18:22 IST
Haflong Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Haflong Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:22 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Haflong Seat as Rupali Langthasa Wins with 78674 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Haflong seat. BJP's Rupali Langthasa has won from the seat, having polled 78674.
4:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Haflong Seat as Rupali Langthasa Wins with 57800 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Haflong seat. BJP's Rupali Langthasa has won from the seat, having polled 57800.
4:19 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupali Langthasa maintains lead of 57800 votes over INC's Nandita Gorlosa
Posted by :-BJP's Rupali Langthasa has maintained their lead in Haflong. Currently, Rupali Langthasa has polled 57800 votes and is leading over INC candidate Nandita Gorlosa, who has polled 20258 votes.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Haflong, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Haflong, where BJP’s Rupali Langthasa is currently leading with 53247 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Nandita Gorlosa, who has secured 18870 votes
3:59 PM(6 months ago)
Nandita Gorlosa Falls Behind in Haflong Election Race
Posted by :-Nandita Gorlosa right now is trailing from the Haflong. Nandita Gorlosa has polled 18870 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Rupali Langthasa, who has polled 53247 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Haflong Election Result: Rupali Langthasa leads in Haflong, Nandita Gorlosa trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Haflong results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rupali Langthasa polling 48673 votes, while INC’s Nandita Gorlosa trails with 17245 votes
3:42 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupali Langthasa inches towards victory with 48673 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Nandita Gorlosa, who is currently in second place in Haflong. BJP's Rupali Langthasa is currently in first place with a massive lead of 31428 votes over Nandita Gorlosa.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Haflong, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Haflong, where BJP’s Rupali Langthasa is currently leading with 34670 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Nandita Gorlosa, who has secured 15153 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Haflong Election Result: Rupali Langthasa leads in Haflong, Nandita Gorlosa trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Haflong results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rupali Langthasa polling 34670 votes, while INC’s Nandita Gorlosa trails with 15153 votes
2:36 PM(6 months ago)
Nandita Gorlosa Falls Behind in Haflong Election Race
Posted by :-Nandita Gorlosa right now is trailing from the Haflong. Nandita Gorlosa has polled 15153 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Rupali Langthasa, who has polled 34670 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Haflong Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Haflong here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Haflong Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Haflong Election Result: Rupali Langthasa ahead in Haflong, Nandita Gorlosa behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Haflong show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rupali Langthasa securing 30195 votes. INC’s Nandita Gorlosa is currently trailing with 14588 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Haflong Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Haflong Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupali Langthasa secures comfortable lead with 30195
Posted by :-Counting underway in Haflong, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Rupali Langthasa currently. Rupali Langthasa has a comfortable lead of 15607 votes over INC candidate Nandita Gorlosa right now.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Haflong Election Result: Rupali Langthasa leads in Haflong, Nandita Gorlosa trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Haflong results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rupali Langthasa polling 26723 votes, while INC’s Nandita Gorlosa trails with 12794 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Haflong, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Haflong, where BJP’s Rupali Langthasa is currently leading with 26723 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Nandita Gorlosa, who has secured 12794 votes
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