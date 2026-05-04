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Laharighat Election Result 2026 Highlights: Asif Mohammad Nazar of INC Defeats Siddique Ahmed of AIUDF by 66295 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Laharighat Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Laharighat Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
Asif Mohammad Nazar of INC Defeats Siddique Ahmed of AIUDF by 66295 Votes
Posted by :-The Laharighat assembly election results are in. INC’s Asif Mohammad Nazar has emerged victorious, defeating AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed. Asif Mohammad Nazar secured 169212 votes, while Siddique Ahmed managed 102917 votes
4:25 PM(6 months ago)
Asif Mohammad Nazar of INC Secures Victory in Laharighat with 109480 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Laharighat has concluded, with Asif Mohammad Nazar of INC winning the seat after securing 109480 votes.
4:15 PM(6 months ago)
Asif Mohammad Nazar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Laharighat, Asif Mohammad Nazar of INC is struggling as Siddique Ahmed of AIUDF holds a significant lead of 29325 votes, with counting still underway.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Laharighat, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Laharighat, where INC’s Asif Mohammad Nazar is currently leading with 101707 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed, who has secured 76136 votes
4:05 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Asif Mohammad Nazar inches towards victory with 101707 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AIUDF's Siddique Ahmed, who is currently in second place in Laharighat. INC's Asif Mohammad Nazar is currently in first place with a massive lead of 25571 votes over Siddique Ahmed.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Laharighat Election Result: Asif Mohammad Nazar leads in Laharighat, Siddique Ahmed trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Laharighat results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Asif Mohammad Nazar polling 77452 votes, while AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed trails with 57347 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Laharighat, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Laharighat, where INC’s Asif Mohammad Nazar is currently leading with 77452 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed, who has secured 57347 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Laharighat Election Result: Asif Mohammad Nazar leads in Laharighat, Siddique Ahmed trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Laharighat results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Asif Mohammad Nazar polling 77452 votes, while AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed trails with 57347 votes
2:26 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Asif Mohammad Nazar inches towards victory with 77452 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AIUDF's Siddique Ahmed, who is currently in second place in Laharighat. INC's Asif Mohammad Nazar is currently in first place with a massive lead of 20105 votes over Siddique Ahmed.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Laharighat Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Laharighat here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Laharighat Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Laharighat Election Result: Asif Mohammad Nazar ahead in Laharighat, Siddique Ahmed behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Laharighat show INC in the lead, with its candidate Asif Mohammad Nazar securing 63219 votes. AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed is currently trailing with 42400 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Asif Mohammad Nazar inches towards victory with 63219 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AIUDF's Siddique Ahmed, who is currently in second place in Laharighat. INC's Asif Mohammad Nazar is currently in first place with a massive lead of 20819 votes over Siddique Ahmed.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Laharighat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Laharighat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Laharighat Election Result: Asif Mohammad Nazar leads in Laharighat, Siddique Ahmed trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Laharighat results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Asif Mohammad Nazar polling 58624 votes, while AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed trails with 35374 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Asif Mohammad Nazar secures comfortable lead with 58624
Posted by :-Counting underway in Laharighat, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Asif Mohammad Nazar currently. Asif Mohammad Nazar has a comfortable lead of 23250 votes over AIUDF candidate Siddique Ahmed right now.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Laharighat, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Laharighat, where INC’s Asif Mohammad Nazar is currently leading with 53938 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed, who has secured 27845 votes
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