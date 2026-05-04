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Rupohihat Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC Retains Rupohihat Seat as Nurul Huda Wins with 135682 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:27 IST
Rupohihat Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Rupohihat Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:27 PM(6 months ago)
INC Retains Rupohihat Seat as Nurul Huda Wins with 135682 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and INC has managed to retain the Rupohihat seat. INC's Nurul Huda has won from the seat, having polled 135682.
8:25 PM(6 months ago)
Nurul Huda of INC Secures Victory in Rupohihat with 135682 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Rupohihat has concluded, with Nurul Huda of INC winning the seat after securing 135682 votes.
8:02 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
6:06 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Nurul Huda maintains lead of 120921 votes over AIUDF's Aminul Islam
Posted by :-INC's Nurul Huda has maintained their lead in Rupohihat. Currently, Nurul Huda has polled 120921 votes and is leading over AIUDF candidate Aminul Islam, who has polled 58774 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Rupohihat, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rupohihat, where INC’s Nurul Huda is currently leading with 86607 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Aminul Islam, who has secured 44728 votes
4:05 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Nurul Huda maintains lead of 86607 votes over AIUDF's Aminul Islam
Posted by :-INC's Nurul Huda has maintained their lead in Rupohihat. Currently, Nurul Huda has polled 86607 votes and is leading over AIUDF candidate Aminul Islam, who has polled 44728 votes.
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Rupohihat Election Result: Nurul Huda leads in Rupohihat, Aminul Islam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rupohihat results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Nurul Huda polling 63783 votes, while AIUDF’s Aminul Islam trails with 38438 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Rupohihat, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Rupohihat, where INC’s Nurul Huda is currently leading with 63783 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Aminul Islam, who has secured 38438 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rupohihat Election Result: Nurul Huda leads in Rupohihat, Aminul Islam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rupohihat results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Nurul Huda polling 63783 votes, while AIUDF’s Aminul Islam trails with 38438 votes
2:24 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Nurul Huda inches towards victory with 63783 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AIUDF's Aminul Islam, who is currently in second place in Rupohihat. INC's Nurul Huda is currently in first place with a massive lead of 25345 votes over Aminul Islam.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Rupohihat Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Rupohihat here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Rupohihat Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Rupohihat Election Result: Nurul Huda ahead in Rupohihat, Aminul Islam behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Rupohihat show INC in the lead, with its candidate Nurul Huda securing 56193 votes. AIUDF’s Aminul Islam is currently trailing with 35168 votes
1:42 PM(6 months ago)
Nurul Huda behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Rupohihat, Nurul Huda of INC is struggling as Aminul Islam of AIUDF holds a significant lead of 21025 votes, with counting still underway.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Rupohihat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in CENTRAL ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Rupohihat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant CENTRAL ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Rupohihat Election Result: Nurul Huda leads in Rupohihat, Aminul Islam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Rupohihat results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Nurul Huda polling 49975 votes, while AIUDF’s Aminul Islam trails with 30263 votes
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